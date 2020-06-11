As three senior leaders, Carter Coughlin, Winston DeLattiboudere, and Sam Renner depart from the defensive line room, the Gophers will be relying upon two defensive tackle seniors for leadership this season. Micah Dew-Treadway and Keonte Schad are two seniors with in-game experience however after those two the DT position gets relatively young quick in terms of playing experience. Here is a look at who could crack the lineup this season.

WHO'S GONE?

Sam Renner

The former walk-on really came into his own in 2018 as a junior then stepped it up another level in 2019 becoming a full-time starter at the three technique. Renner recorded 43 tackles (24 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, and a team-leading five sacks. He finished fourth overall on the defense with an elite 81.1 PFF grade and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors. Sam Renner walked on and became an exceptional player for the Gophers and will absolutely be missed this upcoming season. Fortunately for Sam, he signed a UDFA contract with the Los Angeles Rams after the 2020 draft.



Mayan Ahanotu Ahanotu announced his transfer intentions in February and is transferring to Rutgers.

WHO'S BACK?

Micah Dew-Treadway Dew-Treadway transferred to Minnesota from Notre Dame in 2019 and started all 13 games at the one-technique for the Gophers. He recorded 13 tackles including 2.5 for loss. The one-technique position is an unheralded one, mostly taking on double teams every snap to free up others around him. Micah finished with an average 61.1 PFF grade with a high of 65.9 against the run. After a year starting full-time and with a solid offseason, I think Dew-Treadway could have the opportunity to land on an All-Big Ten team of some sort.

Keonte Schad The leading candidate to start at the three-technique is Keonte Schad who will be a senior this upcoming season after spending two years at community college and being in the rotation for 2019. Schad recorded 21 tackles and 2.5 TFLs. A 5.7 3-star recruit, Schad committed to Minnesota over offers from Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, UCF, Tennessee, and Houston among others. Keonte posted a slightly above average 62.0 PFF grade in 2019 but did post a positive 68.6 pass rush grade. With an increased snap count in 2020, I expect Schad to have an exceptional year and am excited to see what he can do.

Keonte Schad Highlights pic.twitter.com/7UuIP3ii16 — Mostly Always (@Mostly_Always) May 15, 2020

Jamaal Teague Another player with in-game experience returning is Jamaal Teague out of Illinois. The junior played in all 13 games last season as the backup one-technique, recording 16 tackles and 1.5 TFLs. I expect him again to be the backup one-tech behind Dew-Treadway. From a depth perspective, having a player with two years of in-game experience bodes well and Teague should be a solid backup option for 2020. Jamaal posted an average 58.8 PFF grade last season.

Rashad Cheney One player receiving a lot of attention from teammates to watch for is Rashad Cheney. After redshirting in 2019, Cheney comes back to campus ready to make an impact at the backup three-technique behind Schad. As a recruit, Cheney was given a 5.7 Rivals rating and had offers from schools all over the country including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, and Penn State among others. He was previously committed to Georgia and Alabama at one time before eventually pledging to Minnesota. Watch out for Rashad Cheney going forward.

DeAngelo Carter Carter was awarded the Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2019 as a true freshman out of Leesburg, GA. At 6-2, 310 pounds, Carter has a massive frame and physically is ready to play in the Big Ten. With Dew-Treadway and Teague already available at the one-technique, I’m not sure how much playing time is going to be left for Carter but the Gophers do love to rotate defensive lineman to keep them fresh. It may be another waiting year for DeAngelo but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him getting snaps this season especially in non-conference games and blowouts.

Noah Hickcox The Rockford, IL native saw action in all 13 games last season in a reserve role, making one tackle against Rutgers and Wisconsin. Similar to Carter, Noah has Keonte Schad ahead of him and also possibly has Cheney already above him on the depth chart so snaps may be limited this season but Hickcox may contribute in a backup role.

Logan Richter Richter redshirted in 2019 and made his collegiate debut against Maryland. Having seen Richter in person, he is massive at 6-4, 330-pounds. I haven’t heard much buzz about Logan yet and it appears he is behind the players mentioned above on the depth chart. However, he will be a redshirt freshman in 2020 and still has a long Gophers career ahead of him.

Malcolm Robinson Robinson appears to have been passed up on the depth chart by the players mentioned above. I don’t expect him to be in the rotation much this season.

WHO'S COMING IN?