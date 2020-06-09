The Gophers are down two starting linebackers from last seasons' 11-win team. Green Bay Packers draft pick Kamal Martin was the teams highest graded linebacker in the eight games he played, and graduating senior Thomas Barber played over 600 snaps, leading the position group. The departure of the two Minnesota natives makes the linebacker position one of the biggest question marks for the Golden Gophers heading into the 2020 season.

WHO'S GONE?

Kamal Martin and Thomas Barber dive for a tackle against the Wisconsin Badgers Photo: AP (AP)

Kamal Martin Despite only playing in eight games, Kamal Martin was the Gophers highest rated linebacker with a PFF defensive rating of 70.6. Martin had 58 total tackles (solo or assisted) last season, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and two sacks last season. In four years as a Gopher, Martin compiled 160 total tackles, four interceptions, five forced fumbles, and five sacks. Thomas Barber The vocal leader of the defense the past three seasons. Barber leaves the Gophers after posting 66 total tackles as a senior and a signature game against Penn State where he posted a 75.0 PFF grade. Barber played four seasons and started three for the Gophers racking up 250 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

WHO'S BACK?

Mariano Sori-Marin signals an upcoming fourth down in the Gophers win over Penn State Jesse Johnson / USA Today (Jesse Johnson/USA Today)

Mariano Sori-Marin The leader in returning linebacker snap counts is Mariano Sori-Marin. The Mokena, Illinois native will be a junior this season and is coming off a year in which he played in all 13 games while starting seven. Sori-Marin also leads the returning linebackers in tackles with 41 total. Sori-Marin posted a 58.9 grade on defense per PFF, but had his best game of the season against Auburn with a 73.4 rated game that featured a 83.8 grade for his defense against the run. He is the one the Gophers will look to step into Barber’s role as the leader of the linebacker group. Braelen Oliver Douglasville, Georgia’s Braelen Oliver will be entering his redshirt sophomore season for the Gophers with an expanded role. Oliver had an up-and-down year as a redshirt freshman, but seemed to get better as the year went on. He’s an explosive, instinctual player who sometimes wound up out of position but he seemed to learn from his mistakes more and more every week. Oliver posted a subpar 42.4 grade on defense according to PFF, but excelled in the pass rush with a 73.0 grade. If Oliver can up his consistency, he should have a nice year for the Gophers. Josh Aune St. Paul native Josh Aune made his way onto the field in two games last season on defense recording no stats in 19 total snaps. Aune did play special teams for the Gophers every game in 2019. A two-way player in high school, he has plenty of athleticism and has the size the play the position but he will need to take a step-up to get meaningful snaps in 2020. Aune was getting first and second team snaps in spring practice, so he is one to keep an eye on as fall-camp opens up. James Gordon The Gophers were able to keep Plant City, Florida linebacker James Gordon committed even when an offer from the Miami Hurricanes came late in the process and that was a huge recruiting win for Minnesota. Gordon played in three games on special teams in 2019, posting a 68.7 grade, good for sixth on the team. Sori-Marin and Oliver are expected to be the top two linebackers this season, but redshirt freshman James Gordon is one that could easily break into the mix.

FL ➡️ MN



Highlights from James Gordon IV pic.twitter.com/jRYR3H32qe — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 19, 2018

Donald Willis Garfield Heights, Ohio redshirt freshman Donald Willis is another candidate to get reps in the Gophers linebacker room. Willis has good athleticism and maintained his redshirt after playing four games on special teams. Like Gordon, he’s a good candidate for playing time as a reserve linebacker. Trenton Guthrie Redshirt junior Trenton Guthrie remains from coach Fleck’s first recruiting class at Minnesota. Guthrie flipped from Western Michigan as soon as Fleck offered. After three seasons in the program, Guthrie is yet to see a snap and it seems like he’s had several younger players pass him on the depth chart. Thomas Rush Junior linebacker Thomas Rush was expected to make an impact last year after winning defensive MVP honors in the spring game, but ended up only seeing the field on defense in six games and 51 total snaps. Rush was a factor on all special teams units besides field goals, playing in all 13 games and recording 115 snaps. Indications from the one spring practice attended are that he will be making a move to the rush-end position that is now up for grabs in Minnesota where he can use his athleticism to try to get to the quarterback.

#Gophers LB Thomas Rush w/ the INT to the house. Spring Game underway... 28-7 score at HalfTime. pic.twitter.com/LjBYoMjyV8 — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) April 13, 2019

WHO'S COMING IN?