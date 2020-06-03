Position Preview: Running Backs
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Minnesota Gophers rushed for an average of 178.1 yards per game a season ago, good for 47th in the nation on a per game basis. Rodney Smith earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors capping off an ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news