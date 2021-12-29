Previewing Minnesota vs Alcorn State

Now at 10-1 on the season, Minnesota returns to Williams Arena after a week off to take on Alcorn State in their final non-conference game of the season. In their last contest before true Big 10 play starts, I'll be going over three keys to the game as Minnesota hopes to pick up win #11.

Get The Ball In Payton Willis' Hands

It's simple, Payton Willis makes plays. Whether it's scoring in isolation or creating open shots for his teammates, good things seem to happen when Payton Willis has the ball. Because of this, it's clear that Minnesota needs to have him on the ball as much as possible. Get a rebound? Find Payton because he's so good at tossing the ball ahead for open lay-ups. Late in the shot clock? Get the ball in his (or Jamison Battle's) hands because he's proven to be skilled at creating a good look with limited dribbles. Payton has exceeded most expectations this season, and if he's making plays like he can, Minnesota has a good chance to advance to 11-1.

Get Ahead Early

This is another one that seems obvious, but it's based on a recent trend. Alcorn State is coming off five straight games where they've lost by 19+ points. Because of this, if Minnesota can jump out to an early lead, it may be a chance to get their confidence down for the rest of the game. Why is this such a good thing? If Minnesota can jump out to a comfortable lead, it will allow some of these players who play heavy minutes to get some much needed rest heading into conference play. It's also needed to continue to get experience for some of the bench players, particularly the freshmen. Yes Minnesota has been winning A LOT this season, but outside of Purdue Fort Wayne, they haven't really had any blowout wins that allow the freshmen to get big minutes. This is their last chance before the conference season gets going.

Get Eric Curry The Ball Down Low

Alcorn State doesn't have much size in terms of height, and even their tallest players don't seem to have the weight to stop a player like Eric Curry down low. Eric Curry will have height and weight on anyone that Alcorn State throws on him, and when you combine that with Curry's experience and ability to get high percentage looks on the block, it could lead to some easy points. If Curry gets going down low, it opens up so much for Minnesota's shooters as guys are going to be sagging off to try to slow him down. This season I've been impressed with Eric's passing vision, so I'm confident that he'd be able to find open shooters from the block. Paint touches = good shots.

Key Players For Minnesota

Jamison Battle (6'7 Sophomore Forward)- 18.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg Payton Willis (6'4 Senior Guard)- 16.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.1 apg Eric Curry (6'9 Senior Forward)- 8.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Key Players For Alcorn State