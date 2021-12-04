Previewing Minnesota vs Mississippi State

The next text for the Minnesota Gophers? That would be Mississippi State as the Gophers travel down south to face off with the SEC opponent. Fresh off a thrilling win against Pittsburgh, what do the Gophers need to do to keep their perfect record alive against another high major opponent? I'll be giving three keys to the game as well as a few key players to keep an eye on.

Eric Curry's presence in the paint will be key on the road this weekend. (https://gophersports.com)

Limit Paint Touches

Once again the Gophers will face off against a team led by their size, as 6'11 245 pound redshirt junior Tolu Smith is putting up 15.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in his three appearances this season. Similar to Pitt's John Hugley, Tolu is a big body down low who finishes at such a high percentage. The Gophers have to make things difficult for Mississippi State getting the ball down low to him. For the perimeter players that means shading the ball on the wing so that opposing wings have a hard time getting a pass in, and for the frontcourt that means fighting for position down low and cutting off angles for an entry pass. The Gophers also have to put a body on Smith after every shot goes up to prevent him from extending possessions with offensive rebounds. Post defense will be at a high priority tomorrow.

Get Some Confidence From Beyond The Arc

After an abysmal shooting performance against Jacksonville, the Gophers somewhat recovered shooting 7-19 from deep against Pittsburgh. With how little scoring Minnesota gets from their frontcourt, knocking down threes will be important this game. Getting guys like Jamison Battle and EJ Stephens some open looks early to build up confidence and rhythm will be key, as those are the type of players who can heat up once they see a shot or two go in. Would like to see Luke Loewe pose a bit of a threat from beyond the arc as well, so getting him a couple of open looks could help spread the floor for the rest of the team.

EJ Stephens In Double Figures

After scoring 13+ in three of Minnesota's first four games, EJ Stephens has been held to scoring totals of just 7 and 9 in his last two games. When EJ is able to provide an extra scoring spark alongside Battle and Willis, this team's offense looks so much better. Despite not getting many looks the past couple of games, he's still a 47.8% shooter from three on the season, and Minnesota needs to take advantage of that outside shooting ability. Running him off some screens or even getting him in situations to create off the dribble will be important as he's proven before that he can put up a few buckets in a hurry when given the opportunity.

Key Players For Minnesota

Jamison Battle (6'7 Sophomore Forward)- 17.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg Payton Willis (6'4 Senior Guard)- 16.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.3 apg EJ Stephens (6'3 Senior Guard)- 11 ppg, 4 rpg

Key Players For Mississippi State