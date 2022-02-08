Previewing Minnesota vs Nebraska

After a tough loss on the road to Iowa, Minnesota will look to regroup on Wednesday against a struggling Nebraska team. The Gophers take the trip down to Lincoln to face a team still searching for their first conference win of the season. The game tips at 8:00pm central time and is airing on the Big Ten Network. Here are three keys to the game for Minnesota!

Get Into The Paint

Nebraska is one team that won't have a big size advantage over Minnesota in the paint, and the Gophers need to take advantage of that. Jamison Battle is one player who I think needs to be getting to the basket tomorrow night. He'll likely be matched up against the 6'9 Lat Mayen, and although he'll have length over Jamison, Battle is the stronger player and has the footwork to take him down to the block and go to work. Nebraska starts big guards and wings, but off the bench they don't have a lot of size in the backcourt, meaning guys like Payton Willis and Sean Sutherlin should be able to attack the rim and look to get some buckets inside.

Don't Get Complacent

Just because Nebraska hasn't won a conference game yet, doesn't mean Minnesota can go into this game expecting an easy win. After getting beat up bad early in the season, a lot of Nebraska's recent games have been within single digits. Minnesota has to go into this game like they're playing a Purdue or Ohio State, and keep the ball moving on offense working for high percentage shots. The Gophers seem to struggle when the ball stops moving and they turn to a lot of isolation basketball. In a very winnable game, they can't afford to let that happen. All road games in this conference will be tough, so Minnesota has to stick to their game plan and execute rather than expecting an easy win.

No Easy Threes