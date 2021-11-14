Previewing Minnesota vs Princeton

Minnesota continues in the Asheville Championship after defeating Western Kentucky in the opening game. They move on to play Princeton tonight, a team that took down South Carolina in their opening game. We'll be previewing a few keys to the game if the Gophers hope to win, as well as some players to watch on both teams.

Eric Curry has been a key player for Minnesota in their 2-0 start (https://illinois.rivals.com)

Bench Production

Two nights ago the Gophers were able to fend off Western Kentucky without getting a single point from the bench. Not only that, but the two players off the bench combined for just 4 rebounds in 20 minutes of play. We knew the Gophers wouldn't be deep, but it's hard to expect similar success without much contribution from the bench. It's also unrealistic to expect the starters to continue playing in the high 30 minutes each and every game, so bench players will need to step up. Charlie Daniels has the ability to step in for Eric Curry at times and be a hard worker on defense who can pull in a few rebounds. Sean Sutherlin is another guy who should come in and rebound well, and also has the potential to attack the basket to put a few points on the board.

Limit Offensive Rebounds

Just looking at the box score from Princeton's game against South Carolina, it seems that this Princeton team takes a lot of threes. Because of this, there could be a lot of long rebounds, and Minnesota will have to rebound as a unit to secure those missed shots. Guards and wings will have to get involved on the rebounding to limit those long offensive rebounds, and end those possessions with a stop.

Energy On The Bench

With some of these neutral games, fans in the crowd will be limited. Because of this, having an energetic and loud bench can be beneficial for the guys on the floor. They'll provide some support and energy to the team, and it's important for them to be getting fired up after big plays. We've seen the bench be active so far this year, and I think that played a big role when Minnesota pulled away from Kansas City late in their season opener. Not all of those guys are going to see minutes on the floor, but they'll still be able to make an impact on the game.

Key Players For Minnesota

Jamison Battle- 19 ppg, 4.5 rpg Payton Willis- 16 ppg, 3.5 apg, 3.5 rpg Sean Sutherlin- 4 ppg, 4 rpg

Key Players For Princeton