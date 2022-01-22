 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball - Preview: Rutgers at Minnesota
Previewing Rutgers: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison

After nearly a week off, Minnesota (10-5, 1-5) returns to action at home to take on a red-hot Rutgers (11-6, 5-2) team, who has won four of their last five Big Ten matchups.

On the other hand, the Gophers are looking to snap out of current four-game losing streak.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Rutgers, and stats comparisons.

Ron Harper, Jr. leads Rutgers into Williams Arena for a battle with the Gophers (Photo: Rutgers Athletics)
TV: BTN

WHO: Rutgers at Minnesota

WHEN: 11:00 AM (CST)

WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota

RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | RUTGERS

ESPN BPI: No. 93 | No. 92

KENPOM: No. 89 | No. 93

SAGARIN: No. 75 | No. 77

NET RANKINGS: No. 78 | No. 105

Rutgers Projected Starting Lineup
Player Ht/Wt Year Notes

Ron Harper, Jr.

6-6, 245

Sr.

16.5 PPG; 6.6 RPG; 23 STEALS; 47% 3PT

Geo Baker

6-4, 185

Sr.

10.9 PPG; 2.2 RPG

Clifford Omoruyi

6-11, 240

So.

11.1 PPG; 8.1 RPG; 17 BLOCKS

Paul Mulcahy

6-6, 213

Jr.

7.1 PPG; 4.2 RPG; 82 ASSISTS

Caleb McConnell

6-7, 200

Sr.

6.7 PPG; 5.2 RPG; 36 STEALS

KEY RESERVES: Aundre Hyatt (6.5 PPG; 3.4 RPG), Jadon Jones (4.4 PPG; 1.4 RPG)

Minnesota - Rutgers Stat Comparison
Stat Minnesota Rutgers

Points Per Game

69.6

67.8

Field Goal Percentage

45%

42.8%

Three-Point Percentage

34%

33.4%

Rebound Margin

-5.2

2.8

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.3

Steals Per Game

6.1

7.2

Blocks Per Game

3.1

3.9

Opp. Points Per Game

65.3

62.9

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

42.5%

40%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

27.7%

31.9%

IOWA RECORD: 11-6, 5-2; KEY WINS: Purdue, Michigan, Maryland, Iowa; KEY LOSSES: Seton Hall, Penn State, Illinois, Lafayette, UMass

SERIES HISTORY: Minnesota leads 8-6

LAST MEETING: Rutger 77, Minnesota 70 OT (March 6th, 2021)

============================

