Previewing Rutgers: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison
After nearly a week off, Minnesota (10-5, 1-5) returns to action at home to take on a red-hot Rutgers (11-6, 5-2) team, who has won four of their last five Big Ten matchups.
On the other hand, the Gophers are looking to snap out of current four-game losing streak.
TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Rutgers, and stats comparisons.
TV: BTN
WHO: Rutgers at Minnesota
WHEN: 11:00 AM (CST)
WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | RUTGERS
ESPN BPI: No. 93 | No. 92
KENPOM: No. 89 | No. 93
SAGARIN: No. 75 | No. 77
NET RANKINGS: No. 78 | No. 105
|Player
|Ht/Wt
|Year
|Notes
|
Ron Harper, Jr.
|
6-6, 245
|
Sr.
|
16.5 PPG; 6.6 RPG; 23 STEALS; 47% 3PT
|
Geo Baker
|
6-4, 185
|
Sr.
|
10.9 PPG; 2.2 RPG
|
Clifford Omoruyi
|
6-11, 240
|
So.
|
11.1 PPG; 8.1 RPG; 17 BLOCKS
|
Paul Mulcahy
|
6-6, 213
|
Jr.
|
7.1 PPG; 4.2 RPG; 82 ASSISTS
|
Caleb McConnell
|
6-7, 200
|
Sr.
|
6.7 PPG; 5.2 RPG; 36 STEALS
KEY RESERVES: Aundre Hyatt (6.5 PPG; 3.4 RPG), Jadon Jones (4.4 PPG; 1.4 RPG)
|Stat
|Minnesota
|Rutgers
|
Points Per Game
|
69.6
|
67.8
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45%
|
42.8%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
34%
|
33.4%
|
Rebound Margin
|
-5.2
|
2.8
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
Steals Per Game
|
6.1
|
7.2
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.1
|
3.9
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
65.3
|
62.9
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
42.5%
|
40%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
27.7%
|
31.9%
KEY WINS: Purdue, Michigan, Maryland, Iowa; KEY LOSSES: Seton Hall, Penn State, Illinois, Lafayette, UMass
SERIES HISTORY: Minnesota leads 8-6
LAST MEETING: Rutger 77, Minnesota 70 OT (March 6th, 2021)
