Prior Lake (MN) DE Martin Owusu Commits to Minnesota

The commitment comes just two days after the 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive end received a highly coveted offer from the program. He committed to the Gophers over 29 other scholarship offers, a mixture of Power Five and Group of Five offers. Other notable offers for Owusu prior to his commitment included Cal, Iowa State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Washington State.

One of Minnesota's top defensive prospects, Prior Lake defensive end Martin Owusu committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday evening.

For the Gophers, Owusu is their sixth commitment in the 2023 recruiting class and their fourth in the last month. The Gophers also holds offers from Minnesota offensive linemen. Jerome Williams and Reese Tripp, Michigan running back Darius Taylor, Georgia wide receiver Darius Taylor, and Illinois tight end Pierce Walsh.

