Mike Mitchell Jr continued his strong play as of late with 18 points while Ethan Hawkins, Joshua Ola-Joseph, Dawson Garcia, and Pharrell Payne all finished with double-digit scoring efforts.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers keep on winning. On Thursday night in Ann Arbor, the Golden Gophers nabbed their sixth straight win with a 73-71 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

It was a close game throughout the entirety of the 40 minutes, the largest lead for either team being just seven points both in the second half. In the first half, the two teams wouldn't see too much separation, the largest lead in the half being just four points for Michigan including a 37-33 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Gophers would shoot at a 51.7% clip including 63.6% from three-point range to outscore the Wolverines 40-34 including hitting seven of their final eight shots to pull out the victory.

MORE TO COME