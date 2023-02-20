The Gophers' frontcourt nearly provided the entirety of their offense, Battle alongside Garcia and Joshua Ola-Joseph accounted for 60 of Minnesota's 69 points.

Jamison Battle had one of the best nights of his career totaling 31 points and six rebounds while Dawson Garcia in his second game back posted 18 points and eight rebounds of his own. However, it wasn't enough for the Gophers on Monday night as the Gophers fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini 78-69

Despite the Gophers' backcourt not providing any offense in the first half, the trio of forwards kept the Gophers in the game. After being down as much 19-8 in the first half, the Gophers were able to claw their back way into the game and would enter halftime down 35-29.

The trio, however, could do so much. With limited help from the frontcourt once again in the second half, Ben Johnson's program simply did not have the firepower to complete the comeback. After seeing Illinois stretch their lead to double-digits again in the second half, the Gophers behind a strong last 20 minutes from Jamison Battle would continue to scrap and claw but ultimately did not have enough.

Illinois which had a good shooting night shot 27-for-56 from the floor in the game including 10-of-26 from three-point range.

Leading the Illini scoring-wise was forward Michael Mayer with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting including 2-of-7 from deep. Mayer also had six rebounds in the win for Illinois. All in all, four of the Illini's five starters had double-digit offensive efforts in the win.

Despite it being the Gophers' 10th straight loss, the performance of their frontcourt continues to be a promising building block for Ben Johnson and his program heading into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season and into the offseason.

The Gophers will be back in action on Wednesday for their third game in six days as they take on the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland currently sits fourth in the Big Ten with an 18-9 record overall and 9-7 in conference play.