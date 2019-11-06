“Living in Pennsylvania growing up, I’m pretty sure I had Nittany Lion pajamas. I got to go to one or two games growing up, loved it. Just about everybody where I grew up is a Penn State fan. You know it’s kind of funny, hopefully a lot of people in Central PA are rooting for the Gophers. Maybe the first time in their life that they’re not rooting for the Nittany Lions. I know the Ciarroccas are.”

“When you’re playing a great defense like we’re playing, third down is really, really important to us. You know, the time of possession, Coach (Fleck) loves the stat. It’s not something I check after the game; I feel like it’s a byproduct of the way we play and our system. I feel like if we’re making first downs out there, we’re going to chew up time on the clock. In the time of possession game, some credits also got to go to our defense.”

“This might surprise you guys a little bit, but we have to do what we do (to combat PSU’s top run defense). We have to do better at what we do than they do at what they do. Watching their defense, I feel like they’d say something similar.”

“Again, we’re going to do what we do. Try to create favorable matchups, but they’re really good… They create some very big challenges for us, but I feel like we have a pretty good offense too. I’ve been doing this a long time and when I see a defense on film that’s special, I know it. And that defense is special that we’re going to take on on Saturday.”

“I think Michigan got (Penn State) on some runs, where I think Penn State was probably thinking more pass-oriented. They creased them a couple times.”

“Really happy for (Fleck) and the staff and the program and the University of Minnesota and all of our fans. Really great to get some stability here, and it shows the long-term commitment on both sides. Just really happy, you know, well deserved. You know PJ and I have been together a long time. I watched him grow up. So a lot of the things that happened to him, you’re kind of like, I’m not going to say a proud dad, but certainly an older brother. I’m just really proud.”

“(Coaching) is a big boy job. At the end of the day, we all know we’re going to be judged at the end of the season. Period. Nothing else really matters. But I think the younger guys. (the stability) probably helps them. And again, it doesn’t really affect me anymore. I’m getting too old to worry about it. I really believe what we believe in here, the culture here in our program. As long as I do to be the best I possibly can, the rest takes care of itself.”

“When I came to the University of Minnesota from Western Michigan, and didn’t stay at Western Michigan (games like this) are why I stayed here. Why I wanted to be on this level is to have these types of experiences and share these experiences with our players.”