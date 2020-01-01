#10 Bo Nix (QB)

On not being able to find a rhythm on offense: “They were really and they were well-coached. They came out and outplayed us and we just couldn’t get it done.”

On what he saw from the running game: “At times, we ran the ball decent and many times, we didn’t. We just never got into a rhythm running and we never found some plays that were good and effective running the ball.”

On getting pressure and having trouble staying in the pocket: “Yeah, they were just doing some different things, rushing at different angles. At the same time, we just weren’t getting open with our plays so they were just doing a good job of covering us. Like I said, hats off to them and they did a great job.”

On the postgame message in the locker room: “You know, it was a tough game. They came to play and they played a whole lot better than we did. They had a lot more energy than we did and like you said, we came out and got beat. They just played probably as well as they played all year and so hats off to them.”

On what separated the two teams today: “I felt like they just played with a lot more sense of urgency and a lot more energy than we did and at the end of the day, they made the plays that we didn’t.”

On how he feels about the way Auburn played today: “We did some different good things. It wasn’t like everything was bad. We had some really good drives there at times but we just didn’t do well on third downs and part of that was my fault. The majority of the time, I missed some guys that I should have hit.”

On what he thinks the issue was with not being able to convert as much away from home: “Well, I think if you look at the teams we played on the road, that didn’t help. We played a lot of really good teams away from home. We played a lot of really good defenses and really good players with really good coaches but at the same time, we just didn’t execute like we wish we would have.”

On what he thinks the future holds for this offense: “I think we have some really good players and I think we’ll continue to progress. Whichever way the offense goes, we’ll be willing to do whatever and I think we’ll have a really good offseason and see what next year brings.”

#5 Anthony Schwartz (WR)

On how difficult it is to balance two sports: “It’s not really that hard. It’s more time-consuming, just getting your time ready to balance school and both sports.”

On whether he feels like he’ll have to make a decision between track or football soon: “I think this year will be a big key in my track career depending on how I do and if I do good enough or don’t do good enough. I don’t know how to explain it but it’ll be a public decision coming next year.”

On what it’s going to take to switch his mind from track: “If I make an Olympic team, I feel like I will stick with track. But if I’m running the kind of season I did last year, then I think I’d just stick with football.”

On whether he would stay at Auburn to run track or go elsewhere: “I’m going to stay at Auburn to run track.”

On having a teammate like Shaun [Shivers] alongside him in the football/track journey: “It’s big because we’ve run against each other for four or five years now and we both have the same goals. We both work hard and we both know what we want the end result to be.”

#33 K.J. Britt (LB)

​On difficulty of defense bouncing back after getting 4th down stop and then Minnesota going 70 yards for a touchdown a few minutes later: "It is football. It is football. We still got to play. It doesn't mean matter what happens. It is the game of football. That is what you signed up for. You signed up for things like this. It is hard. There are heartbreaking moments throughout the game, but you still have to go out and make a play."​

​On practices leading up to the game: "We had really good practices. We did. I really don't have the words to say. I wished we could have won (the game)."​

​On how disappointing was it to not be able to win the game​: "People pour out our blood, sweat and tears for Auburn. I'm going to give my all for Auburn. All the seniors that gave it to Auburn, I hurt for them. I still have a year left. I just am hurting for the guys that have to leave and this is their last game here. When they hurt, I hurt. They are my brothers and it is heartbreaking."​

#3 Marlon Davidson (DE)​

​On effectiveness of Minnesota rushing game: "Big men don't want to go sideways, they want to go downhill. They had a great game plan, they did."​

​On how disappointing it ways to not be able to get a win in last game: "It is very frustrating. I feel like I was just two sacks away from changing the game. I felt like if I could have just gotten those, the whole game was going to change."​

​On walking onto the field for the last time: "It was an exciting feeling, but also a sad feeling. You wanted to cap your senior year off with a dub (W), but just knowing what I did at Auburn, I will take it. If I had another four years, I would come to Auburn. It was a special place and it was special to be here."​

​On future of Auburn defensive line: "We got some great ones coming up. Big Kat (Bryant) is going to be an All-American. Tyrone Trusedell and Derick Hall are going to be All-Americans. Watching these guys play and watching these guys grow from the first day they got in is paying off. I feel like they are going to be able to take the step forward to be the best." ​

#80 Sal Cannella (WR)​

On what it feels like to end the season with a loss: "It sucks. These seniors, we have done a lot for the program. I know the younger guys wanted to send us out on a high note. It is going to leave a bad taste in their mouths until the first game of next season. We practice three-plus weeks for one game and we hoped the outcome would be different. It sucks, but at the same time you have reminisce about the good times. We have done a lot of great things when we've been here. We just really will focus on the good times and not thing too much about this one."​

​On prospects of team moving forward: "There could be no fall off and only getting better. The guys that are coming in and the guys that are here, they understand what it feels like from last seniors to us, they have been great examples of great stories of how they got here and what they've done since they have been here. We've been a great example for those young guys. And we just tell them everyday, you just need to clean up some things and it comes with maturity. When I was younger, I had to grow up quick because I was in the JUCO route. I'm just saying by witnessing the younger guys, they just don't fully understand it yet, because they are still growing up. They have to go through experiences and learn. I'm very confident there will be no fall off whatsoever."​

On what difference was between the teams today​ "Minnesota is a great team. They played hard. We knew they coming into here. We knew what type of team they were. I just feel like as a team, offensively, we just didn't really get things going. There was no real flow. There were only a few drives here and there where we got the ball and converted on third down. It felt too choppy. We had some big returns on special teams that helped us out a lot. They just flat out beat us - straight up. Respect to that. It was just little things. We had no flow."​

#77 Marquel Harrell​ (OL)

​On what led to the loss:​ "I can't really say. I don't know what happened - what went wrong. A few plays here and there, you wish you had back."​

​On what like to end the season with a loss after winning the Alabama game and finishing the regular season strong: "Anytime you lose, it hurts. It just hurts more because it is the seniors' last game. You will always remember this one."​

​On Minnesota today as compared to what saw on film: "They were just executing more than we were when it came to stuff that we saw on film. We have to do what we need to do. They just executed more than we did."​

​On how bright future is for Auburn Football: "I feel like they are going to be really good. Mark my words, in two to three years, Bo Nix is going to be on one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Then the offensive line is going to grow up and the running backs are going to be there and the defensive is going to re-group. I'm excited to watch those guys play next year."​

​On frustration of not being able to get in an offensive rhythm: "We ran only like 20 plays in the first quarter. Minnesota did a great job of keeping us on the sideline and they won the game. We tried to get back in a rhythm late in the afternoon, but you know things happen."

4 Noah Igbinoghene (DB)

On Minnesota’s WR Tyler Johnson: “I didn’t really get a chance to cover him that much because he was playing slot a lot but when I did, he’s not really a fast dude but he’s just very shifty, he’s got good hands and I’ve seen that today. He’s a good route runner, a good technician. There aren’t too many type of dudes who would do that to us. So, it just wasn’t our day today and we’ll come back fresh next year.”

On how he sums up this season: “There were ups and downs all season. Of course, I didn’t expect this to happen but I wouldn’t change it for nobody else. None of my teammates, none of my coaches. It was an amazing year, not only for myself but for my team as well. We got close. I got close with some of my teammates and that’s all that really matters. Football is just a game and we’ve got a life outside of this.”

On how difficult it was on the defense to be on the field so much: “Just fatigue, honestly. That’s something that we train on to withstand but you never know sometimes. That’s what we preach on. It really doesn’t matter what the offense does. We put that pressure on ourselves anyway to shut them down, no matter what. We just didn’t get a done today. That’s just how it is.”

On his 96-yard kickoff return for a TD: “It was a big hole and I just ran, just did what I did. It was pretty easy, to be honest.”

On what it meant to him to have a 96-yard kickoff return for a TD: “It meant everything. The last game of the season, I wouldn’t want it any way else. I wish we could have won the game though, because that really doesn’t matter to me. I got a touchdown but we didn’t win the game, so it really doesn’t matter. I’m glad it put points on the board, though.”