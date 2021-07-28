Ranking The Schedule: #11 - Miami (Ohio)
After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota.
As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report is starting a new series where we rank each opponent from easiest to hardest.
After slotting Bowling Green in the 12th slot, today we continue the series with a look at Miami (Ohio).
GAME INFORMATION:
Miami (OH) at Minnesota
Saturday, September 11th | 11:00 AM
Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: ESPN Networks TBD
2020 RESULTS:
2-1 overall record
Ball State - Win, 38-31
@ Buffalo - Loss, 42-10
@ Akron - Win, 38-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Jack Sorenson - Wide Receiver - Senior
The senior wide receiver has been a top receiver for the RedHawks since he has been with the team, reeling in 115 catches for 10 touchdowns over the last three seasons. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver averages nearly 15 yards per catch.
Kameron Butler - Defensive End - Junior
Butler is a threat in the backfield, recording 61 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks in his last two seasons at Miami, earning him All-MAC honors both years. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher looks to continue adding to those totals in a big way this season.
Brett Gabbert - Quarterback - Sophomore
Miami's quarterbacks Brett Gabbert and AJ Mayer split time last season, but Gabbert has been very efficient while on the field and even earned MAC freshman of the year honors in his first season with the RedHawks. Minnesota will need to do a good job containing the accurate pass thrower.
OVERALL OUTLOOK:
Minnesota starts off the season in one of the most difficult ways possible against Ohio State, but regardless of that outcome, there is a good opportunity to build some confidence in week two against Miami (OH).
Like our 12th ranked opponent Bowling Green, the RedHawks really didn't get to play much football last year. They made the most of their three games by winning two of them, but also lost in blowout fashion to Buffalo.
Miami has some really good players and their offense seems to be shaping up for a strong season, but the problems have been with their defense. Their pass defense was especially poor, allowing an average of 9.3 yards per pass against Ball State and Buffalo. Minnesota will want to exploit these deficiencies as much as possible to get Tanner Morgan and the receivers some confidence and momentum for the rest of the year.
Pound-for-pound, Minnesota should simply be a far stronger team in this contest. If the Gophers can get off to a quick start this should be a big win for PJ Fleck and company.
