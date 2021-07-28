Ranking The Schedule: #11 - Miami (Ohio)

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION! After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report is starting a new series where we rank each opponent from easiest to hardest. After slotting Bowling Green in the 12th slot, today we continue the series with a look at Miami (Ohio).

GAME INFORMATION:

Miami (OH) at Minnesota Saturday, September 11th | 11:00 AM Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN Networks TBD

2020 RESULTS:

2-1 overall record Ball State - Win, 38-31 @ Buffalo - Loss, 42-10 @ Akron - Win, 38-7

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Jack Sorenson - Wide Receiver - Senior The senior wide receiver has been a top receiver for the RedHawks since he has been with the team, reeling in 115 catches for 10 touchdowns over the last three seasons. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver averages nearly 15 yards per catch. Kameron Butler - Defensive End - Junior Butler is a threat in the backfield, recording 61 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks in his last two seasons at Miami, earning him All-MAC honors both years. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher looks to continue adding to those totals in a big way this season. Brett Gabbert - Quarterback - Sophomore Miami's quarterbacks Brett Gabbert and AJ Mayer split time last season, but Gabbert has been very efficient while on the field and even earned MAC freshman of the year honors in his first season with the RedHawks. Minnesota will need to do a good job containing the accurate pass thrower.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: