Ranking The Schedule: #5 - Wisconsin
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota.
As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest.
Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Wisconsin.
GAME INFORMATION:
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Saturday, November 27th | TBD
Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: ESPN Networks TBD
2020 RESULTS:
4-3 overall record
Illinois - Win, 45-7
@ Michigan - Win, 49-11
@ Northwestern - Loss, 17-7
Indiana - Loss, 14-6
@ Iowa - Loss, 28-7
Minnesota - Win, 20-17
Wake Forest - Win, 42-28
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Graham Mertz - Quarterback - Sophomore
Mertz was one of the top quarterbacks in the country in the class of 2019, and was obviously a huge get for the Badgers. After a redshirt season, Mertz earned the starting job last year and was efficient and productive for a freshman quarterback. He will continue to turn into a great quarterback as he gains experience.
Jack Sanborn - Linebacker - Senior
Senior linebacker Jack Sanborn is always around the ball. In the last two seasons Sanborn has recorded 132 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 13 tackles for loss. The 2022 NFL Draft prospect will be looking to have another big year in his last season with Wisconsin.
Jake Ferguson - Tight End - Senior
Ferguson was a big time playmaker for Wisconsin last season, and looks to be another Badger that is NFL bound. Ferguson is big enough to be an effective blocker, and also is one of the best in the country at catching passes.
OVERALL OUTLOOK:
Wisconsin would normally be a bit closer to #1, but because the schedule is stronger and the Gophers get to play them at home this year, we're going to slot the Badgers at #5.
Wisconsin was looking to be the powerhouse they usually are after two games last season, defeating Illinois and Michigan by a 94-18 total margin. The Badgers struggled throughout the season with cancellations, however, and eventually lost all their momentum and finished the regular season with three straight losses before topping Minnesota during "champions week" and Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo bowl.
Wisconsin is a hard-nosed team and are consistently a tough team to beat year in and year out, so this has all the makings to be just as close as last seasons matchup.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report