Ranking The Schedule: #5 - Wisconsin

After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest. Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Wisconsin.

GAME INFORMATION:

Wisconsin at Minnesota Saturday, November 27th | TBD Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN Networks TBD

2020 RESULTS:

4-3 overall record Illinois - Win, 45-7 @ Michigan - Win, 49-11 @ Northwestern - Loss, 17-7 Indiana - Loss, 14-6 @ Iowa - Loss, 28-7 Minnesota - Win, 20-17 Wake Forest - Win, 42-28

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Graham Mertz - Quarterback - Sophomore Mertz was one of the top quarterbacks in the country in the class of 2019, and was obviously a huge get for the Badgers. After a redshirt season, Mertz earned the starting job last year and was efficient and productive for a freshman quarterback. He will continue to turn into a great quarterback as he gains experience. Jack Sanborn - Linebacker - Senior Senior linebacker Jack Sanborn is always around the ball. In the last two seasons Sanborn has recorded 132 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 13 tackles for loss. The 2022 NFL Draft prospect will be looking to have another big year in his last season with Wisconsin. Jake Ferguson - Tight End - Senior Ferguson was a big time playmaker for Wisconsin last season, and looks to be another Badger that is NFL bound. Ferguson is big enough to be an effective blocker, and also is one of the best in the country at catching passes.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: