Ranking The Schedule: #9 - Nebraska

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION! After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest. Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Nebraska.

GAME INFORMATION:

Nebraska at Minnesota Saturday, October 16th | TBD Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN Networks TBD

2020 RESULTS:

3-5 overall record @ Ohio State - Loss, 52-17 @ Northwestern - Loss, 21-13 Penn State - Win, 30-23 Illinois - Loss, 41-23 @ Iowa - Loss, 26-20 @ Purdue - Win, 37-27 Minnesota - Loss, 24-17 @ Rutgers - Win, 28-21

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Adrian Martinez - Quarterback - Junior Martinez was the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener in Nebraska history three years ago, and has been the guy for the Huskers since. He has been solid and consistent individually for Nebraska, but it hasn't equated to wins. If he performs the way he should in 2021, the Gophers will definitely want to limit him as much as possible. Cam Taylor-Britt - Defensive back - Junior Taylor-Britt is a versatile playmaker for the Huskers, totaling 28 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions in the secondary while also being the teams leading punt returner and averaging over 13 yards per return. The Minnesota offense will need to take the veteran defensive back out of the play whenever they can. JoJo Domann - Linebacker - Senior Another leader for the Nebraska defense, Domann is looking to boost his draft stock in his final season with the Huskers. Domann led the Nebraska defense last season with 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: