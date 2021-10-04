Recapping Last Week’s Big Ten Action: October 4

Recapping the week that was around the Big Ten football landscape.



NO. 5 IOWA 51, MARYLAND 14

– No. 5 ranked Iowa remained undefeated by rolling to a 51-14 win on the road at Maryland. The Hawkeyes – who are now 5-0 on the season – forced the Terrapins into seven turnovers, with five coming off Taulia Tagovailoa interceptions, and outgained them 428-271. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 21 of 30 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Now ranked No. 3 in the nation, Iowa faces a tough test Saturday as it hosts No. 4 Penn State, while Maryland travels to No. 7 Ohio State.

NO. 4 PENN STATE 24, INDIANA 0

– No. 4 ranked Penn State moved to 5-0 on the season by defeating Indiana 24-0 in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions' defense held IU to just 264 yards of offense and forced the Hoosiers to commit two turnovers. PSU quarterback Sean Clifford led the way with 178 passing yards and three TDs compared to just one interception, while wide receiver Jahan Dotson reeled in eight receptions for 84 yards and two TDs. The Nittany Lions' next outing comes against No. 3 Iowa on Saturday, while IU has a bye week.

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 52, RUTGERS 13

– Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 330 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 11 ranked Ohio State to a dominant 52-13 win at Rutgers. The Buckeyes put up 541 yards of offense, forced Rutgers to commit three turnovers and never trailed in the victory. Alongside Stroud's performance, star OSU receiver Chris Olave made five catches for 119 yards and two TDs. Now ranked No. 7 in the nation, the Buckeyes host Maryland on Saturday, while the Scarlet Knights welcome in No. 11 Michigan State.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN 38, WISCONSIN 17

– No. 14 ranked Michigan remained unbeaten with a 38-17 road win over Wisconsin behind a solid performance on both sides of the ball. While Wolverines' quarterback Cade McNamara threw for 197 yards and two TDs, while the team's defense held the Badgers to 210 yards and forced them to commit three turnovers. Now ranked No. 9 in the nation, Michigan plays at Nebraska on Saturday, while Wisconsin travels to Illinois.

NO. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 48, WESTERN KENTUCKY 31

– No. 17 ranked Michigan State hosted Conference USA program Western Kentucky and picked up a 48-31 win to move to 5-0 on the season. Spartans' star running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 126 yards and three TDs on 24 carries, while quarterback Payton Thorne completed 20 of 30 passes for 327 yards and a TD. Now ranked No. 11 in the nation, MSU travels to Rutgers on Saturday.

ILLINOIS 24, CHARLOTTE 14

– Illinois recorded a much-needed win by holding off Conference USA program Charlotte 24-14 in Champaign. Illinois outgained the 49ers 412-272, forced Charlotte to commit two turnovers and used a 14-0 third quarter to come out on top. The Fighting Illini host Wisconsin on Saturday.

MINNESOTA 20, PURDUE 13

– After suffering a disappointing non-conference loss to Bowling Green last week, Minnesota bounced back – and in a big way – on Saturday by going on the road to West Lafayette, Ind. and beating Purdue 20-13. The Gophers trailed 13-10 at halftime but outscored the Boilermakers 10-0 in the second half to earn the victory. Minnesota and Purdue both have byes this week.

NEBRASKA 56, NORTHWESTERN 7