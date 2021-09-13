Recapping Last Week’s Big Ten Action: September 13

Recapping the week that was around the Big Ten football landscape.

VIRGINIA 42, ILLINOIS 14

— Illinois gave up 556 yards of offense and lost 42-14 on the road at Virginia. Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski completed 24 of 45 passes for 221 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss, while running back Chase Brown had seven carries for 41 yards and a TD. Illinois is back in action Friday at home against Maryland.

NO. 12 OREGON 35, NO. 3 OHIO STATE 28

— Ohio State suffered an upset loss in Columbus as Oregon came into town and picked up a 35-28 win over the Buckeyes. OSU put up 612 yards of offense — led by quarterback C.J. Stroud’s 484 yards and three TDs — but the Ducks were able to come out on top. The Buckeyes, now ranked No. 9, host Tulsa on Saturday.

MICHIGAN STATE 42, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 14

— Michigan State put up nearly 600 yards of offense and rolled to a 42-14 win over Youngstown State. Spartans’ quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 280 yards and four TDs, while wide receiver Jayden Reed made four receptions for 181 yards and two TDs. MSU is back on the field Saturday at No. 24 Miami.

MINNESOTA 31, MIAMI (OHIO) 26

— Minnesota bounced back from a loss to Ohio State with a tight 31-26 win over Miami (Ohio). Playing in his first game as the Gophers’ starting running back after the season-ending injury to Mo Ibrahim, Treyson Potts produced in a big way — rushing for 178 yards and two TDs on 35 carries. Alongside Potts, quarterback Tanner Morgan threw for 112 yards and two TDs. The Gophers hit the road Saturday to take on Colorado.

NORTHWESTERN 24, INDIANA STATE 6

— Northwestern earned its first win of the season by defeating Indiana State 24-6. It wasn’t very sharp from an overall standpoint, but Northwestern tallied nearly 300 total yards behind 126 rushing yards and two TDs from running back Evan Hull. Northwestern’s next game is Saturday at Duke.

RUTGERS 17, SYRACUSE 7

— Rutgers went into the Carrier Dome and picked up a 17-7 win over Syracuse. Neither offense was at its best, but Rutgers took advantage of five ‘Cuse turnovers to come away with the low-scoring victory. Rutgers hosts Delaware on Saturday.

PURDUE 49, UCONN 0

— Purdue took advantage of a struggling UConn team and rolled to a 49-0 win behind a 245-yard, four-TD performance from quarterback Jack Plummer. Alongside Plummer, Boilermakers’ wide receiver David Bell reeled in six receptions for 121 yards and three TDs. Purdue faces a big challenge Saturday as it travels to South Bend for a matchup with No. 12 Notre Dame.

NO. 11 PENN STATE 44, BALL STATE 13

— Penn State remained hot this past week and rolled to a 44-13 win over Ball State. PSU finished with 493 yards of offense, led by quarterback Sean Clifford — who completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards and TD, while rushing for 66 yards and another TD on 11 carries. Now ranked No. 10, Penn State returns to action Saturday as it hosts No. 22 Auburn in a prime time matchup.

NEBRASKA 28, BUFFALO 3

— Nebraska recorded its second consecutive win for just the first time in two years by defeating Buffalo 28-3. Cornhuskers’ quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 242 yards and two TDs and rushed for 112 more yards to lead the way in the victory. Nebraska will face a big test Saturday as it plays at No. 3 Oklahoma.

NO. 10 IOWA 27, NO. 9 IOWA STATE 17

— Iowa traveled to longtime rival Iowa State and picked up a 27-17 win behind a stout defensive showing, which included the Hawkeyes picking off Cyclones’ quarterback Brock Purdy three times and forcing four turnovers overall to claim the Cy-Hawk trophy. Iowa — now ranked No. 5 — hosts Kent State on Saturday.

NO. 18 WISCONSIN 34, EASTERN MICHIGAN 7

— Wisconsin built a 24-0 halftime lead and made quick work of Eastern Michigan in a 34-7 win. The Badgers outgained Eastern Michigan 518-92 and quarterback Graham Mertz competed 14 of 17 passes for 141 yards, while running back Chez Mellusi rushed 20 times for 144 yards and a TD. Wisconsin will have this week off for a bye and will be back in action Sept. 25 at home vs. No. 12 Notre Dame.

INDIANA 56, IDAHO 14

— Indiana responded from a humiliating season-opening loss to Iowa with a dominant 56-14 win over Idaho behind 338 yards of offense. The Hoosiers built a commanding 35-7 lead at halftime and never looked back. IU faces a tough challenge Saturday as it hosts No. 8 Cincinnati at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

MARYLAND 62, HOWARD 0

— Maryland had a cupcake game this past week against Howard and cakewalked to a 62-0 win. The Terrapins finished with 574 yards of offense behind a strong outing by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 274 yards and three TDs while completing 22 of 27 passes. Maryland is back in action Friday on the road at Illinois in Champaign.

MICHIGAN 31, WASHINGTON 10