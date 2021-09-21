Recapping Last Week’s Big Ten Action: September 21

Recapping the week that was around the Big Ten football landscape.

MARYLAND 20, ILLINOIS 17

— Maryland and Illinois played a competitive game, with the Terrapins coming away with a tight 20-17 win. Terps' quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed 32 of 43 passes for 350 yards and a touchdown in the victory as Maryland outgained Illinois 481-335. Illini quarterback Brandon Peters finished 10-for-26 passing for 185 yards and an interception. Maryland hosts Kent State on Saturday, while Illinois travels to Purdue.

MICHIGAN STATE 38, NO. 24 MIAMI 17

— Michigan State moved to 3-0 on the season and worked its way into the AP Top 25 poll at No. 20 with a dominant 38-17 upset win on the road at then-No. 24 Miami. The Spartans put up 454 total yards behind quarterback Payton Thorne's 261-yard, four-touchdown performance. Michigan State held a slim 17-14 lead after three quarters but outscored the Hurricanes 21-3 in the fourth to record the 21-point win. The Spartans host Nebraska on Saturday.

NO. 8 CINCINNATI 38, INDIANA 24

— Indiana put up a fight but four turnovers proved to be the difference in its 38-24 loss to No. 8 ranked Cincinnati. The Hoosiers outgained the Bearcats 376-328, but IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw three interceptions and Cincinnati took advantage of it. Running back Jerome Ford led the Bearcats with 66 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. IU is back in action Saturday on the road at Western Kentucky.

NO. 25 MICHIGAN 63, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 10

— No. 25 ranked Michigan made quick work of Northern Illinois, building a 35-3 lead at halftime and running away with a 63-10 blowout win to move to 3-0 on the season. The Wolverines racked up 606 yards of offense and were led by running back Blake Corum, who put up 125 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Michigan, now ranked 19th in the nation, hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

NO. 3 OKLAHOMA 23, NEBRASKA 16

— No. 3 ranked Oklahoma certainly wasn't at its best last weekend as it gave up 384 yards to Nebraska and had to fight for an ugly 23-16 win. Sooners' quarterback Spencer Rattler wasn't at his best as he threw for only 214 yards and a touchdown, but it was enough for OU to come out with the victory. Now ranked fourth in the nation, Oklahoma hosts West Virginia on Saturday while the Cornhuskers travel to No. 20 Michigan State.

MINNESOTA 30, COLORADO 0

— Minnesota went on the road to Colorado and picked up a 30-0 shutout win behind 121 yards and three touchdowns from running back Treyson Potts. The Gophers outgained Colorado 441-63 and finished with a 40:13-19:47 advantage in time of possession. Minnesota hosts Bowling Green State on Saturday looking to improve to 3-1 on the season.

NO. 12 NOTRE DAME 27, PURDUE 13

— Purdue battled with No. 12 ranked Notre Dame and trailed just 17-13 after three quarters, but the Fighting Irish outscored the Boilermakers 10-0 in the fourth to come out with the 27-13 win. Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer completed 25 of 36 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The Boilermakers will look to bounce back Saturday vs. Illinois.

NO. 5 IOWA 30, KENT STATE 7

— No. 5 ranked Iowa remained perfect on the season by rolling to an easy 30-7 win over Kent State. Hawkeyes' running back Tyler Goodson dominated – rushing for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries – and Iowa outgained Kent State 418-264. The Hawkeyes will try to move to 4-0 on the year when they host Colorado State on Saturday.

NO. 9 OHIO STATE 41, TULSA 20

— No. 9 ranked Ohio State didn't have its best game against Tulsa, but it did enough to record a 41-20 win and improve to 2-1 on the season. The Buckeyes' defense allowed Tulsa to tally 501 yards of offense and pick up 25 first downs and allowed it to stay in the game, but OSU scored the final two touchdowns to pull away. Ohio State, now ranked 10th in the nation, hosts Akron on Saturday.

RUTGERS 45, DELAWARE 13

— Rutgers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2012 with a 45-13 win over Delaware. Rutgers put up nearly 500 yards of offense and quarterback Noah Vedral threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way for the Scarlet Knights, who will try to move to 4-0 Saturday as they hit the road to Ann Arbor for a marquee matchup at No. 19 ranked Michigan.

DUKE 30, NORTHWESTERN 23

— Northwestern outscored Duke 16-0 in the second half, but a 21-point Blue Devils' first quarter proved to be the difference in the Wildcats' 30-23 loss. Northwestern got outgained 558-417 and committed five turnovers, despite quarterback Andrew Marty going 11-for-16 for 151 yards and two touchdowns. The Wildcats will look to bounce back Saturday at home vs. Ohio.

NO. 10 PENN STATE 28, NO. 22 AUBURN 20