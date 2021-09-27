Recapping Last Week’s Big Ten Action: September 27

Recapping the week that was around the Big Ten football landscape.



NO. 5 IOWA 24, COLORADO STATE 14

– No. 5 ranked Iowa remained unbeaten by picking up a 24-14 win over Colorado State. It wasn't the prettiest performance by the Hawkeyes by any means, but a win is a win. Quarterback Spencer Petras completed 15 of 23 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, and wide receiver Keagan Johnson had 92 yards and a TD on just two receptions. Iowa is back in action Friday at Maryland.

NO. 6 PENN STATE 38, VILLANOVA 17

– No. 6 ranked Penn State moved to 4-0 on the season with a 38-17 win against Villanova behind a strong day from quarterback Sean Clifford, who threw for 401 yards and four TDs with a pick. Alongside Clifford, wideout Parker Washington made five catches for 148 yards and two TDs as PSU outgained Villanova 509-280. Now ranked No. 4 in the nation, the Nittany Lions host Indiana on Saturday night in Happy Valley.

NO. 10 OHIO STATE 59, AKRON 7

– No. 10 ranked Ohio State played a buy game against Akron and easily rolled to a 59-7 win. The Buckeyes put up 622 yards of offense as freshman quarterback Kyle McCord completed 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards, two TDs and an interception. Alongside McCord, running back Treveyon Henderson rushed for 93 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Now ranked No. 11 in the nation, OSU plays at Rutgers on Saturday.

NO. 12 NOTRE DAME 41, NO. 18 WISCONSIN 13

– Saturday's contest between No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin was a great game – until it wasn't. Once leading 13-10 early into the fourth quarter, Wisconsin totally fell apart – allowing Notre Dame to reel off 31 straight points to be dealt a humiliating 41-13 loss. The Badgers' biggest flaw of the game? Their five turnovers, with four of them coming from Graham Mertz interceptions. Now unranked after the loss, Wisconsin faces another tough test Saturday when it welcomes No. 14 ranked Michigan into Madison.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 20, RUTGERS 13

– Rutgers played a great game against No. 19 Michigan, holding the Wolverines to just 275 yards of offense while slowing down their run game, but Michigan was able to come away with the tight 20-13 win. The Wolverines led 20-3 at halftime but allowed Rutgers to score 10 points in the second half and nearly blew it. Michigan – now ranked No. 14 – travels to Wisconsin on Saturday, while Rutgers hosts No. 11 Ohio State.

NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 23, NEBRASKA 20 (OVERTIME)

– Nebraska tested No. 20 ranked Michigan State and made the Spartans have to fight for a narrow 23-20 overtime win in East Lansing. The Cornhuskers outgained MSU 442-254 and finished with a 37:28-22:32 advantage in time of possession – on top of recording 26 first downs to the Spartans' 12. Nebraska took a 20-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Michigan State scored the final 13 points to come out on top. Now ranked No. 17 in the nation, the Spartans host Western Kentucky on Saturday for Homecoming.

BOWLING GREEN 14, MINNESOTA 10

– Minnesota came into Saturday's game against Bowling Green State as 30.5-point favorites – only to lose 14-10 due to an abysmal performance. Quarterback Tanner Morgan completed just 5 of 13 passes for 59 yards with two interceptions, and the Gophers committed three turnovers. 46,236 people were on hand at TCF Bank Stadium for the contest, and all of them witnessed an ugly, ugly college football game. Minnesota plays at Purdue on Saturday.

NORTHWESTERN 35, OHIO 6

– Running back Evan Hull put together a strong performance – rushing for 216 yards and two TDs on 22 carries – to lead Northwestern to a 35-6 win over Ohio. The Wildcats – who finished with 461 total yards – jumped out to a 14-0 lead and added 18 points to their side of the scoreboard in the fourth quarter to record the big victory. Northwestern travels to Nebraska on Saturday.

PURDUE 13, ILLINOIS 9

– It wasn't pretty by any means, but Purdue picked up a 13-9 win over Illinois. It was an even game as the total yardage by the two sides was separated by 40 yards and both recorded 17 first downs, but the Boilermakers delivered the last punch with Aidan O'Connell's 14-yard TD pass to TJ Sheffield. Purdue hosts Minnesota on Saturday, while Illinois welcomes Charlotte into Champaign.

MARYLAND 37, KENT STATE 16

– Maryland improved to 4-0 by recording a 37-16 win over Kent State behind 526 yards of offense, which was spearheaded by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa completed 31 of 41 passes for 384 yards and three TDs with an interception and receiver Dontay Demus Jr. finished with 108 yards and a TD to lead the way for the Terrapins. Maryland will face a challenge Friday when it hosts No. 5 ranked Iowa.

INDIANA 33, WESTERN KENTUCKY 31