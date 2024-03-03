Minnesota has scheduled another official visit with a recently offered defensive lineman.

On Saturday, three-star Connecticut DE Jayden Loftin announced that he will be visiting Minnesota on official visit June 14-18. The Gophers only offered the Somerville (NJ) native a few days ago on February 28.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Loftin has built a very strong offer sheet in his recruitment with Boston College, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia among his notable offers.



Outside his official visit to the Gophers on June 14, he has also scheduled official visits to West Virginia, the weekend of May 31 and Tennessee, the weekend of June 7.

