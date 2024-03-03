Recently offered Connecticut DE sets Minnesota official visit
Minnesota has scheduled another official visit with a recently offered defensive lineman.
On Saturday, three-star Connecticut DE Jayden Loftin announced that he will be visiting Minnesota on official visit June 14-18. The Gophers only offered the Somerville (NJ) native a few days ago on February 28.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Loftin has built a very strong offer sheet in his recruitment with Boston College, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia among his notable offers.
Outside his official visit to the Gophers on June 14, he has also scheduled official visits to West Virginia, the weekend of May 31 and Tennessee, the weekend of June 7.
The full list of prospects who have confirmed official visits to Minnesota this June include;
DB Coleman Patmon (June 7-9)
DE Caleb Williams (June 7-9)
DE Josiah Hammond (June 14-16)
CB Byron Baldwin (June 14-16)
DE Jayden Loftin (June 14-16)
