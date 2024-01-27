Recharged Penn State back in action on Saturday evening against Minnesota
After a week off, the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to return to action on Saturday evening when Minnesota comes to Happy Valley for a Big Ten clash. The Nittany Lions fell their last time out against Ohio State dropping to 9-10 on the season and 3-5 in conference play.
The Golden Gophers have had some early season success, sitting at 13-5 on the season, but have struggled during Big Ten play. Minnesota has dropped four straight to Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin since beating Michigan and Maryland to start 2024.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the conference clash in State College on Saturday.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: January 27, 2024 6:30 p.m. ET
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, PA
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Minnesota
|
76.4 (126)
|
PS/G
|
76.2 (133)
|
74.3 (249)
|
PA/G
|
68.0 (94)
|
43.4% (254)
|
FG%
|
47.5% (50)
|
51.6% (126)
|
2P%
|
56.3% (20)
|
31.1% (281)
|
3P%
|
34.2% (155)
|
66.4% (316)
|
FT%
|
74.0% (85)
|
35.1 (334)
|
REB/G
|
41.9 (77)
|
10.1 (217)
|
O-REB/G
|
11.2 (125)
|
1.08 (191)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.48 (36)
|
71.4 (34)
|
TEMPO
|
67.6 (204)
|
1.106 (105)
|
OFF EFF
|
1.101 (115)
|
1.045 (125)
|
DEF EFF
|
1.012 (70)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
107
|
112
|
104
|
119
|
110.5
|
Minnesota
|
88
|
100
|
77
|
96
|
90.25
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
13.0
|
1.9
|
4.8
|
G
|
18.8
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
F
|
6.2
|
3.1
|
1.1
|
F
|
6.4
|
3.2
|
0.1
|
C
|
8.9
|
8.1
|
0.7
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
8.6
|
3.7
|
7.8
|
G
|
10.3
|
2.6
|
2.8
|
G
|
10.1
|
3.3
|
2.1
|
F
|
17.3
|
7.3
|
1.9
|
C
|
9.6
|
5.9
|
0.9
Penn State vs Minnesota Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
49.7%
|
15.1%
|
26.9%
|
34.0
|
Minnesota
|
54.3%
|
18.3%
|
33.1%
|
34.0
