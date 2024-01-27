Advertisement
Recharged Penn State back in action on Saturday evening against Minnesota

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

After a week off, the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to return to action on Saturday evening when Minnesota comes to Happy Valley for a Big Ten clash. The Nittany Lions fell their last time out against Ohio State dropping to 9-10 on the season and 3-5 in conference play.

The Golden Gophers have had some early season success, sitting at 13-5 on the season, but have struggled during Big Ten play. Minnesota has dropped four straight to Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin since beating Michigan and Maryland to start 2024.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the conference clash in State College on Saturday.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: January 27, 2024 6:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, PA

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Minnesota

76.4 (126)

PS/G

76.2 (133)

74.3 (249)

PA/G

68.0 (94)

43.4% (254)

FG%

47.5% (50)

51.6% (126)

2P%

56.3% (20)

31.1% (281)

3P%

34.2% (155)

66.4% (316)

FT%

74.0% (85)

35.1 (334)

REB/G

41.9 (77)

10.1 (217)

O-REB/G

11.2 (125)

1.08 (191)

AST/TO RATIO

1.48 (36)

71.4 (34)

TEMPO

67.6 (204)

1.106 (105)

OFF EFF

1.101 (115)

1.045 (125)

DEF EFF

1.012 (70)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

107

112

104

119

110.5

Minnesota

88

100

77

96

90.25
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

13.0

1.9

4.8

G

Kanye Clary

18.8

3.2

2.7

F

Zach Hicks

6.2

3.1

1.1

F

Puff Johnson

6.4

3.2

0.1

C

Qudus Wahab

8.9

8.1

0.7

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Elijah Hawkins

8.6

3.7

7.8

G

Mike Mitchell Jr.

10.3

2.6

2.8

G

Cam Christie

10.1

3.3

2.1

F

Dawson Garcia

17.3

7.3

1.9

C

Pharrel Payne

9.6

5.9

0.9

Penn State vs Minnesota Four Factors

TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

49.7%

15.1%

26.9%

34.0

Minnesota

54.3%

18.3%

33.1%

34.0

