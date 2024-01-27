After a week off, the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to return to action on Saturday evening when Minnesota comes to Happy Valley for a Big Ten clash. The Nittany Lions fell their last time out against Ohio State dropping to 9-10 on the season and 3-5 in conference play.

The Golden Gophers have had some early season success, sitting at 13-5 on the season, but have struggled during Big Ten play. Minnesota has dropped four straight to Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin since beating Michigan and Maryland to start 2024.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the conference clash in State College on Saturday.