 TheGopherReport - Recruiting: Making waves in Cali, 2022 updates
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 07:57:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting: Making waves in Cali, 2022 updates

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!

Not a subscriber yet? Click here to get signed up
Not a subscriber yet? Click here to get signed up

The Gopher Report has the latest on a 2023 target out west, plus notes on a couple of 2022 prospects, including one out of the Chicagoland area and another that is a high-priority target for the Minnesota staff.

CLICK HERE for the update.

*******************

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}