On Friday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers added a pair of commitments to their 2024 recruiting class in quarterback Drake Lindsey and wide receiver Jalen Smith. Their 13th and 14th commitments in the class respectively.

As we hit the midway point of May, the Gophers are currently sitting 19th in the country in the Rivals recruiting rankings. Out of their 14 commitments, six are on the offensive side of the ball. Below, we take a look at who those commitments are and what else could be in store for the Gophers in this recruiting class on the offensive side of the ball.