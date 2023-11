Transfer portal season is upon us with hundreds of FCS prospects already in the transfer portal and nearly 200 FBS prospects as well. That's all with the transfer portal technically not being open yet for all players to enter, that won't happen until next week.

That being said, on Monday, we saw Minnesota begin their transfer portal efforts by extending an offer to New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer.

With more offers to other quarterbacks and other targets to come in the next few days and weeks, Gophers Nation below takes a look at what positions P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are likely to target the heaviest this offseason in the portal.