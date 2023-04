Over the weekend, Minnesota offered Wyoming offensvie line transfer Emmanuel Pregnon. The 6-foot-6, 318-pound offensive guard out of Denver (CO) is one of the top offensive linemen in the transfer portal right now and is seeing a boatload of offers roll in. On top of his offer from the Gophers, he also has offers from Tennessee, Penn State, Arizona State, Auburn, Kentucky, UCA, Oregon, Ole Miss, Purdue, Illinois, and more.