It's been a quiet bye week for Minnesota on and off the field. On Friday night, the Golden Gophers coaching staff was able to use the bye week to get in some much-needed recruiting and travel time.

With that, it's time for another recruiting rouser to check in on some important topics for Minnesota recruiting. Today, we discuss, take a look once again if Minnesota fans should be concerned about Koi Perich's commitment, a look at the Golden Gophers' top target at quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and also discuss whether or not the Golden Gophers are done in the 2024 recruiting cycle.