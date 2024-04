The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been on a strong run on the recruiting trail over the last several weeks picking up five commitments including landing in-state linebacker / defensive end Emmanuel Karmo last Friday.

The Gophers could be soon adding more to their 2025 recruiting class as well and below Gophers Nation takes a look at who could be next to commit to the program. We also take a look at the updated visitors list for official visits this June and reactions that poured in from the program hosting visitors over the weekend.