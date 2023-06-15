After picking up four commitments last week in their first week of official visits, Minnesota is hosting another contingent of recruits on campus this weekend. The group features three committed prospects wide receiver Jalen Smith, defensive end Sam Macy, and linebacker Mason Carrier.

There will also be a group of uncommitted prospects in RB JT Bronaugh (Winter Garden, FL), RB Ohifame Ijeboi (Philadelphia, PA), WR Ricky Johnson (Warner Robins, GA), WR Jonathan Bibbs (Birmingham, AL), OL Mauricio Hinds (Clearwater, FL), OT Nathan Roy (Mukonago, WI), OT Caleb Pyfrom (Omaha, NE), OL Brett Carroll (Olathe, KS), and DL Adam Kissayi (Palm Bay, FL).

We take a look at each player's recruitment and where Minnesota stands entering this weekend below.