Evans was the 11th ranked player in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Hillcrest High School in Riverside (CA).

Minnesota five-star center signee Dennis Evans has asked for a release from his signed letter of intent Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy reported on Friday . It was also reported by the Star-Tribune's Marcus Fuller as well, who also reports the Gophers are expected to grant Evans a release.

The loss of Evans would be a brutal blow to Ben Johnson's program who has been searching for silver linings over the last several months.

The 2023 season has been dreadful for the Gophers, collecting a 7-19 recording including 1-15 in Big Ten play. Since the turn of the calendar year, the Gophers have won just one game and are losers of 11-straight.

The Gophers have just three games remaining this season including a matchup on Saturday against Nebraska. The Gophers do have a postponed game against Michigan State that has yet to be rescheduled but it also looks increasingly likely that, that game does not get rescheduled.

At the time of his original commitment, Evans chose the Gophers over the likes of Kansas and TCU. In their 2023 recruiting class, the Gophers only other signee is three-star guard Cameron Christie.



