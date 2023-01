Per multiple reports, Minnesota for the second time since the end of the regular season will lose a key assistant. This time, it will be co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes.

The former Kent State head coach has been with the Gophers since 2020 serving as the cornerbacks coach for the program, before also deciding the co-defensive coordinator tag last offseason.

As mentioned in the tweet above from The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna, Haynes was a longtime coaching assistant at Ohio State with part of that tenure alongside now Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. Haynes was in Columbus from 2005 through 2011.

Haynes joins former running backs coach Kenni Burns as Gophers’ assistants to leave the program this offseason. Burns became the head coach at Kent State last month.

Stay tuned to TGR for more on the Gophers’ new vacancy at cornerbacks as well as for the latest on potential options at the running backs position coaching job.