Prior to Lewis's somewhat surprising decision to go to Colorado, Sowder was considered an up-and-coming name in the college football world.

P.J. Fleck will be hiring former Kent State offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder as the program's tight ends coach. Sowder previously was the offensive coordinator at Kent State under now-Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.

After moving tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh to the quarterbacks' coach as well as naming him co-offensive coordinator, Minnesota has found their next tight ends coach according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Sowder's coaching career began in 2009 as a student coach for Baylor before he moved on to West Texas A&M to serve as their running backs coach in 2011. IN 2012 and 2013 he coached at Eastern Illinois as their wide receivers coach before making the move to the MAC and Bowling Green. At Bowling Green, he first served as a director of player personnel and recruiting coordinator before becoming their wide receivers coach in 2015. He would spend a year at Texas as a quality control coach before becoming the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at San Jose State, he then of course would move on to Kent State to be their offensive coordinator in 2018.

After a sluggish first year at Kent State as part of a team that went 2-10, Sowder's offenses improved year by year, averaging 28 or more points in each of the last four seasons.

The Gophers are still looking to fulfill their running backs and defensive backs coaching positions after running backs coach Kenni Burns left to become the next head coach at Kent State while cornerbacks Paul Haynes left for the same position at Wisconsin.