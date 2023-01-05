GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, current Minnesota offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca and Rutgers are working on a deal to make him Rutgers' newest offensive coordinator.

Nothing is final yet, but the deal is supposed to be signed within the next few days, according to Thamel.

This will not be Ciarrocca's first time at Rutgers, as Ciarrocca was hired as a wide receivers coach for the Scarlet Knights in 2008 and was quickly promoted to quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. He worked under head coach Greg Schiano, who is now bringing him back.

Ciarrocca wwas brought to Minnesota by PJ Fleck in 2017, before leaving for Penn State in 2019 and then coming back to the Gophers in December of 2021.

Minnesota's offense currently ranks 73rd in the country in points per game (25.4), 79th in yards per game (366.4), and 54th in yards per play (5.5). In the running game, the Gophers are ranked 49th nationally in yards per rush (4.6), and 20th in rush yards per game (200). In the passing game, Minnesota ranks 119th in pass yards per game (166.4), and 41st in yards per pass (7.8).

Stick with The Gopher Report for further developments regarding Ciarrocca and the future of Minnesota's offensive staff.