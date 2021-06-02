Reviewing Minnesota's Baseball season: Gophers split last four with Purdue

On Sunday in game one of the double-header, the Gophers were able to grab a victory, 2-1 in a pitchers duel in which both teams combined for 14 hits. In game two Minnesota was able to tally just seven hits again and would ultimately lose their season finale 7-6 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Over the weekend, the Gophers were originally set to take on Penn State for two games and then Purdue for two games, but the first Penn State game was canceled. Minnesota would lose their only game to Penn State on Saturday 7-3 .

Following a 2020 season that saw the Gophers total more wins in just one month of play than all of 2021, Minnesota fans would like to forget this season. Minnesota grabbed a win in each of the first three series and then one more to start off April, but would then lose 16 straight.

Facing a brutal Big Ten only schedule, the Gophers could never find consistency on the hill or at the plate this season. Minnesota's offense was shut out twice this season, and scored just one run nine times.

The Gopher pitching staff would give up 10+ runs in 12 contests this season, proving a lack of depth and seniority is what plagued the team from jumping out on top early all season long.

Overall, this is Minnesota's first losing season playing a full schedule since 2015 and the first season in which they failed to win 20 or more games in a full schedule since 1972. The Gophers went 2-16 as the road team this season, and compiled a 4-14 record at home between US Bank Stadium and Siebert Field in 2021.