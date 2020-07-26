TheGopherReport - Rivals.com Era All-Minnesota Team

Rivals.com has nearly two decades of rankings data going back to 2002, which has prompted The Gopher Report to take a look back at the best team that could be put together (based on rankings) from the state of Minnesota in that era.

We simply listed the top-rated players from each position to fill out a roster of 23, 11 players each on offense and defense, plus we included an athlete.

For tie-breakers, we used overall national rankings or position rankings for tie-breakers.