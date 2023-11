The Minnesota Golden Gophers are wrapping up their 2023 regular season and hope to get to bowl eligibility with a rivalry win over Wisconsin on Friday. On the hardwood, Ben Johnson's men's basketball program is off to a quality start and is off to a 4-1 start, looking improved from last season.

While football season is about to wrap up, the transfer portal and recruiting are about to heat up and there's never been a better time to subscribe to Gophers Nation.

So if you don't want to miss out on another Golden Gophers scoop then sign up now for Gophers Nation today and use the promo code RIVALS2023 to get a FULL YEAR of Rivals premium for 75% off.