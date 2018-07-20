The preseason accolades continue to roll in for University of Minnesota running back Rodney Smith. The senior from Jonesboro, Ga., was named a preseason candidate for the 2018 Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top running back.

Smith, who was named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award earlier this week, has rushed 626 times (sixth all-time in school history) for 2,805 yards (eighth all-time in school history) in 37 career games. He has scored 21 career rushing touchdowns, which ranks tied for ninth in school history and his career long rush of 70 yards came at Maryland in 2016. He has 10 career 100-yard rushing games, which ranks eighth in program history and he rushed for a career high 153 yards against Purdue in 2016.

Smith also excels in the passing and return game. He has 56 career receptions for 419 yards and has returned 22 kicks for 626 yards, which included two touchdowns. His career long 100-yard kick return came against Nebraska in 2017 and in that game he had 279 all-purpose yards (10 receiving, 134 rushing and 135 kick return), which was tied for the seventh most in school history.

Smith has 3,850 all-purpose yards (2,805 rushing, 419 receiving and 626 kick return) on his resume and ranks eighth in school history. He needs 1,260 all-purpose yards this season to break Darrel Thompson's school record of 5,109.

In his career, Smith has been named All-Big Ten Third Team (2016) and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2017). He also received the team's Bronko Nagurski Award (Team MVP) in 2016 and 2017 and in 2016 he was honored with the team's Bruce Smith Award (Outstanding Offensive Player) and was named the Bob McNamara Offensive Back of the Year.

Smith has already graduated with a degree in Human Development and Youth Studies. During his time in Dinkytown, he has volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club and also interned with Hennepin County Child Protection Services.