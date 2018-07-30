University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck will take part in a special unveiling of the new Row The Boat wall at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31.

The new graphic will tell the history of Row The Boat, which is a never-give-up mantra and lifestyle. Coach Fleck and members of the University of Minnesota football team can routinely be found at the world-renowned children’s hospital, lifting the spirits of patients and visiting with the amazing staff on campus.

On Tuesday, Coach Fleck will be introduced by Abe Jacob, MD, MHA, Chief Medical Officer of University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, in the Wilf Family Center. Coach Fleck will speak about the importance of Masonic Children’s Hospital, the team’s involvement with the hospital and the new Row The Boat wall. He will then be available to the media after the wall is displayed.

The entire Minnesota football team will partake in the Row The Boat BBQ with patients and families from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will feature food, lawn games, a DJ, and fun giveaways, including tickets to a Gopher football game for patients and families. Media are permitted to shoot footage of this event when it starts, but interviews will not be allowed.

