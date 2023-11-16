Dawson Garcia, Isaiah Ihnen, and Pharrel Payne all finished with double-digit scoring efforts in the loss while Missouri's Nick Honor totaled 16 points including 13 in the final 20 minutes of play.

By the time the clock struck double zeroes, the Tigers had erased the 20-point deficit with a 31-9 run over the final 11:25 to defeat the Golden Gophers 70-68. The Gophers failed to score a basket over the last six minutes of the contest and hit just three of their final 12 shots in the game in the loss.

With 11:25 remaining in the second half, the Minnesota Golden Gophers held a 20-point over the Missouri Tigers and appeared to be well on their way to a third straight win to start their 2023-2024 season.

At halftime, the Golden Gophers found themselves up 38-32 thanks to a total team effort with seven Gophers scoring four or more points in the first 20 minutes.

Missouri would go shot-for-shot with the Gophers for the majority of the first half, though the Gophers led for the majority of the half and the game as a whole, leading 38:33 of the game's 40 minutes.

In the first half, the Golden Gophers who have been shooting well through their first two games of the season, continued that trend, hitting 48.4% of their shots in the first half including seven three-pointers.

In the second half, the Gophers came out of the beak fast extending their 38-32 lead quickly to 46-32 within the first two and half minutes of action. Missouri would get seven points back quickly to cut the Gophers lead to 46-39.

Ben Johnson's team would react to the small run by the Tigers well, answering back with a 13-0 run over the next four minutes of play that seemingly put the game away and gave the Gophers a 59-39 lead with 11:25 left to play.

At that point, Missouri had no momentum and had missed six of their last seven shots, and had only made three of 11 total shots in the second half.

Then the shots began falling for the Tigers. Missouri guard Nick Honors would quickly rattle off 10 points in less than a minute of action to cut down the once daunting 20-point deficit to just a 12-point deficit at 61-49 with nine minutes left to go.

The four straight shots made by Honor would start a strong run for Missouri in which they made nine of 11 shots over a six-minute span. The Gophers over the same six minutes were 3-for-7 while as a whole the Gophers were unable to buy a shot in the second half, making just 9-of-27 attempts, an 11% shooting percentage.

While Missouri didn't shootout lights out in the second half themselves, they still shot significantly better than the Gophers, making 14-of-31 attempts including 4-of-11 three-point attempts, compared to the Gohpers' 1-for-9 from deep.

After cutting the Gophers' lead to 65-61 with 5:14 remaining thanks to the aforementioned nine field goals on 11 attempts, Missouri's hot shooting hand would cool down significantly missing seven of their next eight shots.

However, the Gophers would send Missouri to the free throw line multiple times in the final two and half minutes of action, allowing the Tigers to slowly chip away in the closing moments, as they made four of their final five free throw attempts. Outside the free throw attempts, Missouri made just two of their final nine shots in the game.

That being said, one of those two final shots ultimately was the game-winner with under 10 seconds remaining.

With the Gophers up 68-67 in the final seconds of the game, Missouri's Sean East II would convert on an and-one opportunity, giving Missouri their first lead of the evening 70-68. The Gophers would look for a game-winner as time expired, getting a quality look from freshman Cam Christie but were ultimately unable to sink the winner, putting the nail in the coffin of their second-half collapse.