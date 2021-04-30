 Minnesota Gophers Baseball - Series Preview: Maryland
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 08:38:23 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Series Preview: Maryland

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner

Minnesota will travel to College Park, Maryland this weekend to face the Maryland Terrapins in a three-game weekend series beginning Friday.

The series will begin Friday with first pitch set for 5:30 PM CT, followed by a 1:00 PM CT start time for game two on Saturday. Sunday the series finale will begin at 12:00 PM CT.

Second Baseman Zack Raabe launches the ball across the diamond against Michigan. (Photo: gophersports.com)
Second Baseman Zack Raabe launches the ball across the diamond against Michigan. (Photo: gophersports.com)

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Game 1:

Minnesota - TBD

Maryland - TBD

Game 2:

Minnesota - TBD

Maryland - TBD

Game 3:

Minnesota - TBD

Maryland - TBD

Last time out the Gophers were swept for the third straight series at Indiana. Coming into this weekend's series Minnesota is 1-12 as the road team this season.

Minnesota and Maryland have matched up just nine times in program history with Maryland ahead 5-4 all-time. The Gophers have won the last two meetings with the Terrapins.

The Gophers are 4-23 this season overall and in the cellar of the Big Ten standings. Despite this season's struggles, Head Coach John Anderson is in his 40th season with Minnesota and second in wins among active Division one head coaches.

Maryland comes into the weekend at 16-13 this season, coming off of a two-game series sweep over Northwestern Saturday and Sunday. The Terrapins will look to stay hot, having won six of their last seven games.

Catch Gopher Baseball all season long on Big Ten Network Plus.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for TheGopherReport.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvc2VyaWVzLXByZXZpZXctb2hpby1zdGF0ZSIKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaW5u ZXNvdGEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzZXJpZXMtcHJldmlldy1vaGlv LXN0YXRlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK