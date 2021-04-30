The series will begin Friday with first pitch set for 5:30 PM CT, followed by a 1:00 PM CT start time for game two on Saturday. Sunday the series finale will begin at 12:00 PM CT.

Minnesota will travel to College Park, Maryland this weekend to face the Maryland Terrapins in a three-game weekend series beginning Friday.

Last time out the Gophers were swept for the third straight series at Indiana. Coming into this weekend's series Minnesota is 1-12 as the road team this season.

Minnesota and Maryland have matched up just nine times in program history with Maryland ahead 5-4 all-time. The Gophers have won the last two meetings with the Terrapins.

The Gophers are 4-23 this season overall and in the cellar of the Big Ten standings. Despite this season's struggles, Head Coach John Anderson is in his 40th season with Minnesota and second in wins among active Division one head coaches.

Maryland comes into the weekend at 16-13 this season, coming off of a two-game series sweep over Northwestern Saturday and Sunday. The Terrapins will look to stay hot, having won six of their last seven games.

Catch Gopher Baseball all season long on Big Ten Network Plus.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for TheGopherReport.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –