Minnesota Baseball was swept in three games over the weekend by the Iowa Hawkeyes. Friday, despite out-hitting Iowa 11 to three the Gophers were only able to muster up one run losing 7-1 in the opener. Sunday's double-header saw Minnesota get nine hits combined in both games as they dropped game one 6-1 and game two 18-0.

An Iowa baserunner slides into second during game two on Sunday. (Photo: hawkeyesports.com)

Friday's series opener saw starter Sam Ireland take a no-hitter into the fifth inning before being pulled in the sixth after allowing three hits. Iowa was able to come up with six unearned runs in the fifth inning which ultimately would sling-shot them towards victory. The first game of Sunday's double-header was a one-run ballgame up until the seventh inning. Ronald Sweeney added a solo shot for the Gophers, but that was all they would produce at the plate as the Hawkeyes would get all seven of their runs by the long-ball. Game two on Sunday was not anything close to a contest. Iowa jumped out to a large lead and tallied 18 runs on 17 hits while Minnesota would only rack-up five for the entire game, scoring no runs.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Sam Ireland, RHP 1 6.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 7 SO 35.1 IP, 3.82 ERA, 35 SO, 0-3 W/L Jack Liffrig, LHP 1 7.0 IP, 5.14 ERA, 1 SO 33.1 IP, 5.13 ERA, 19 SO, 1-2 W/L Ronald Sweeney, 1B 3 .286 AVG, 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run, 1 HR .167 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 7 runs, 2 2B