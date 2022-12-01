It’s been a busy last few days over the collehe football world with players entering the transfer portal, conference awards being handed out and more. Below, we take a look at which Gophers earned All-Big Ten selections, where the Gophers will be headed for a bowl game based off projections and their first announced transfer portal offer.

16 Golden Gophers earn All Big Ten honors:

Seven Golden Gophers earned All Big Ten honors on the offensive side of the ball. RB Mohamed Ibrahim and C John Michael Schmitz both earned First Team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media. Guards Axel Ruschmeyer and Chuck Filigia both earned All Big Ten third team honors from the coaches while the media named him an honorable mention. Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, LT Aireontae Ersery and RT Quinn Carroll both received honorable mentions as well. Defensively, nine Gophers earned All-Big Ten honors. Defensive back Tyler Nubin was a second team selection by both the media and coaches while LB Mariano Sori-Marin was a third team coaches selection and honorable mention by the media. Earning honorable mentions were defensive tackles Trill Carter and Kyler Baugh, defensive ends Thomas Rush and Danny Striggow, linebacker Cody Lindenberg, DB Terrell Smith, S Jordan Howden, K Matthew Trickett, and Quentin Redding as a punt returner.

Bowl Projections:

Most bowl projections around the industry currently have the Gophers headed to the Bronx for The Pinstripe Bowl. The likely opponent? The Syracuse Orange. The Orange started 6-0 this season before losing five straight, they did however, finish their season off with a 32-23 win over Boston College. The Pinstripe Bowl is set to be played on December 29 at Yankee Stadium.

Gophers offer Rhode Island transfer offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius

