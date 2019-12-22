Signee Q&A: Get to know Jaqwondis Burns
Minnesota signed linebacker Jaqwondis Burns, an Ole Miss flip, on Wednesday. Burns is originally from the Dallas area and attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for his senior senior season.The hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news