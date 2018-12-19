SCHEDULE

Faxes sent in: When faxes are sent in, the Gophers can officially announce a player's signing. All times listed below are in Central Time (Players can send in their NLIs at 7:00 am local time.)

6:00 am - all players in Eastern Time

7:00 am - all players in Central Time

8:00 am - all players in Mountain Time

9:00 am - all players in Pacific Time PJ Fleck press conference: 1:15 pm

Signing ceremonies:

8:15 am - Jacob Clark

9:00 am - Cameron Wiley

10:00 am - Michael Lantz

11:30 am - Solomon Brown

Noon - James Gordon

12:30 pm - Nnamdi Adim-Madumere

1:00 pm - Donald Willis

1:30 pm - JJ Guedet and Michael Brown-Stephens

6:30 pm - Tyler Nubin

Signing Day Social: 5:00 pm start at the TCF Bank Stadium DQ Club Room

CLASS OF 2019 FEATS

This class has more commits graded 5.7 or higher than any Minnesota class this decade. This is the highest-rated Minnesota class this decade and second-highest in the Rivals era. This is the highest-rated defensive line class for Minnesota in the Rivals era. Kristian Williams is the highest-rated Minnesota commit from Tennessee in the Rivals.com era. Kristian Williams, Rashad Cheney, and Keonte Schad are the highest-rated defensive line commits for Minnesota this decade. Rashad Cheney is Minnesota’s highest defensive end commit this decade, according to Rivals. Rashad Cheney is the highest-rated defensive commit from Georgia to Minnesota, and second-highest overall, trailing just Rashod Bateman in the 2018 class. Rashad Cheney had more Power 5 offers than any other defensive line commit to Minnesota in the Rivals.com era. Cam Wiley is the first Nevada commit in the Rivals era. Nnamdi Adim-Madumere has more offers than any other Minnesota TE commit in the Rivals era. Treyson Potts is Minnesota’s first Pennsylvania commit since 2010. Tyler Nubin is tied for the highest-rated Minnesota safety commit of the Rivals era. Tyler Nubin is the highest-rated Minnesota commit from Illinois in the Rivals era. Tyler Nubin has more offers than any other Minnesota safety commit in the Rivals era. Jacob Clark is the highest-rated pro-style QB commit to Minnesota in the Rivals era. Jacob Clark is tied for the highest-rated Minnesota commit from Texas in the Rivals era. Keonte Schad is the highest-rated defensive JUCO commit for Minnesota in the Rivals era. Keonte Schad is the highest-rated commit from Iowa in the Rivals era. James Gordon has more Power 5 offers than any other inside linebacker commit to Minnesota in the Rivals era. James Gordon is the highest-rated inside linebacker commit this decade in the Rivals era.

LIVE BLOG

6:03 am: DeAngelo Griffin (Carter) is the first to fax in his National Letter of Intent. Donald Wills, followed by Michael Lantz are the next commits to send in their NLIs. Carter just had four sacks in the Georgia State Championship over Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and more. Willis is a fast outside linebacker from Ohio, and Lantz is a kicker from Georgia that might enter this fall as the frontrunner to replace Emmit Carpenter. Here's a look at the graphics Gopher football is tweeting out:

#NSD19 is off and rolling! Welcome to the #Gophers DL DeAngelo Carter. Talk about a Nekton Mentality! He is fresh off a huge state championship MVP performance that included four sacks and a forced fumble. #NSD19 #ROWpher19 pic.twitter.com/2Y1ApA9j8H — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 19, 2018

6:22 am: James Gordon, Solomon Brown, and Trey Potts have now all sent in their NLIs as well. Gordon has more Power 5 offers than any other Minnesota inside linebacker signee in the Power 5 era -- including one from Florida State, who tried to flip him late. Brown held 20 other offers. Potts is as do-it-all back who can make defenders miss.

6:32 am: Rashad Cheney and Jason Williamson have both signed. Cheney is a former Alabama and Georgia commit. He had more Power 5 offers than any other defensive line commit to Minnesota in the Rivals era and is tied with his Keonte Schad and Kristian Williams as the highest-rated Gopher defensive line commit this decade. Jason Williamson of Owatonna is Minnesota's Mr. Football and the state's leading rusher.

6:37 am: The Gophers receive a commitment from Hutchinson CC cornerback Kelvin Clemmons. The JUCO corner also had offers from Kentucky, Maryland, USF, and more. Michael Brown-Stephens, an Ohio wide receiver who picked Minnesota over Kentucky, has also now signed.

Kelvin Clemmons highlights are something else. pic.twitter.com/xjcplYk51d — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 19, 2018

7:04 am: Four-star defensive back Tyler Nubin is the first of the 7:00 am hour signees to sign. He's the highest-rated Minnesota commit from Illinois in the Rivals era and committed to the Gophers back in April over offers from Michigan, Tennessee, and more. He's also the highest-rated Gopher safety commit of the Rivals era, although TGR expect him to start as a corner (although he's also capable of playing safety). 7:17 am: After Nubin, Cole Kramer, MJ Anderson, and Tyler Cooper are next in the boat. Cole Kramer was Eden Prairie's quarterback the last three seasons and went his high school career without throwing an interception. MJ Anderson received offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, Michigan State, TCU, Arkansas, and more during his recruitment. He committed to Minnesota in August, decommitted in November, and then re-committed in December. Cooper is a "maroonshirt" tackle from Wisconsin who held other FBS offers from Wyoming, Eastern Michigan, and New Mexico. 7:38 am: Brady Weeks, Keonte Schad, Logan Richter, Nnamdi Adim-Madumere, and Peter Udoibok have all signed. Weeks, from Missouri, is the nation's top long snapper and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game. Keonte Schad is a JUCO defensive tackle from Ellsworth CC and picked Minnesota over "bigger" offers, including a late attempt from Oklahoma. Logan Richter is a defensive tackle from Perham that was originally in the class of 2018 but reclassified. Nnamdi Adim-Madumere is listed at tight end but TGR expects him to start his college career as a receiver. He chose Minnesota over a slew of other Power 5 offers. Peter Udoibok is a "maroonshirt" wide receiver from Cretin-Derham Hall that held offers from Wyoming, Air Force, Rice, NDSU, and SDSU. He was recently named an offensive MVP at the Showcase Game at US Bank Stadium. 7:42 am: Texas quarterback Jacob Clark has signed. Clark chose Minnesota over Cal, Iowa, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, Vanderbilt, and Washington State. 8:06 am: D'Vion Harris is the last member of the Central Time batch to sign. The three-star St. Louis DE committed to Minnesota back in April over offers from Florida, Arizona, Kentucky, Utah, and more. Minnesota is now just waiting for Nevada athlete Cameron Wiley, who's expected to be a running back, to sign. He'll sign at 9:00 am. 8:16 am: The @GopherFootball Twitter account posted this video of Minnesota's "war room":

9:14 am: Cameron Wiley has signed. Wiley is from Desert Pines High School in Nevada, the same school as Gopher safety Jordan Howden. He was recruited by Minnesota to play running back and also received offers from Oregon, TCU, Utah, and more during his recruitment. Wiley is the last expected signee of the day.

1:00 pm: PJ Fleck this morning went on Big Ten Network to talk about his 2019 class:

Justin Gaard for Gophersports also interviewed several position coaches:

2:40 pm update: PJ Fleck's postgame press conference has just concluded. TGR has summarized notes on our message board here.

.@Coach_Fleck says we wanted to keep "two or three spots" available for what he called the "free agent market in January." — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

18 of 23 members of Minnesota's class are multi-sport athletes. "It's not a must to play for us, but it's as close to a must as there is," @Coach_Fleck says. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

Fleck says that maybe their most underrated signee is DeAngelo Carter. Says @trill_griffin was "by far the best player on the field" at the Georgia State Championship, where he had four sacks. "His tenacity and motor is unlike anything I've seen," @Coach_Fleck says. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

Nice fun fact: #Gophers WR signee @MikeBStephens7's uncle is John Legend. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

To get Kelvin Clemmons without him visiting, @Coach_Fleck says they used technology "as much as possible, in every way possible, for as long as possible" to get him committed without ever visiting campus. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

Fleck says that D'Vion Harris (@_iondeeve) "might be the most twitch guy we have in the class. He can bend and dip really well." @CoachWestDL called him the Big Ten's next sack leader. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

Right after @Coach_Fleck gets done talking about how this is a big market with media that ask tough questions, he's asked about ten questions about discipline issues on the team and has yet to be asked a recruiting question at his Signing Day press conference. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

Fleck says that there could be a starter or starters that miss the game for discipline reasons. He says that there's been inaccurate reporting or speculation and that the number of players disciplined is not 6-8. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

.@Coach_Fleck says that the conversation with Blake Cashman and Donnell Greene to miss the bowl game "was healthy."



"I'll give them advice but I'll never tell anyone what to do." — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

.@Coach_Fleck: It's the head coach's job to out-recruit everyone on the team. I tell the players that it's your job to keep your job. It's not a fear or a threaten. We're going to keep competing with each other, not against. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

.@Coach_Fleck he doesn't know who their starting QB is next year. It's a competition. Four will compete. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

Fleck made it sound like Curtis Dunlap will start in the bowl game. That will be his fourth game, so he can still redshirt. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

.@Coach_Fleck said that Solomon Brown (@ksb_xxvii) is versatile and can play corner, safety, or the money position (what Chris Williamson played last year). — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018

.@Coach_Fleck described maybe the craziest in-home visit experience of this season with James Gordon. Lots of family members, in "the man cave" in the woods, served alligator, memorabilia from other teams and family talking about other teams. — Matt Jessen-Howard (@mjessenhoward) December 19, 2018