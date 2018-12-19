Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 05:59:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Blog

The Gopher Report
Rivals.com

All of Minnesota's class of 2019 commits are expected to sign today, with the exception of Kristian Williams, who plans to sign in February, and maroon-shirts Peter Udoibok and Tyler Cooper.

LINK: Commitment List

LINK: Rivals.com Team Rankings

LINK: Discussion Thread

SCHEDULE

Faxes sent in: When faxes are sent in, the Gophers can officially announce a player's signing. All times listed below are in Central Time (Players can send in their NLIs at 7:00 am local time.)
6:00 am - all players in Eastern Time
7:00 am - all players in Central Time
8:00 am - all players in Mountain Time
9:00 am - all players in Pacific Time

PJ Fleck press conference: 1:15 pm

Signing ceremonies:
8:15 am - Jacob Clark
9:00 am - Cameron Wiley
10:00 am - Michael Lantz
11:30 am - Solomon Brown
Noon - James Gordon
12:30 pm - Nnamdi Adim-Madumere
1:00 pm - Donald Willis
1:30 pm - JJ Guedet and Michael Brown-Stephens
6:30 pm - Tyler Nubin

Signing Day Social: 5:00 pm start at the TCF Bank Stadium DQ Club Room

CLASS OF 2019 FEATS

This class has more commits graded 5.7 or higher than any Minnesota class this decade.

This is the highest-rated Minnesota class this decade and second-highest in the Rivals era.

This is the highest-rated defensive line class for Minnesota in the Rivals era.

Kristian Williams is the highest-rated Minnesota commit from Tennessee in the Rivals.com era.

Kristian Williams, Rashad Cheney, and Keonte Schad are the highest-rated defensive line commits for Minnesota this decade.

Rashad Cheney is Minnesota’s highest defensive end commit this decade, according to Rivals.

Rashad Cheney is the highest-rated defensive commit from Georgia to Minnesota, and second-highest overall, trailing just Rashod Bateman in the 2018 class.

Rashad Cheney had more Power 5 offers than any other defensive line commit to Minnesota in the Rivals.com era.

Cam Wiley is the first Nevada commit in the Rivals era.

Nnamdi Adim-Madumere has more offers than any other Minnesota TE commit in the Rivals era.

Treyson Potts is Minnesota’s first Pennsylvania commit since 2010.

Tyler Nubin is tied for the highest-rated Minnesota safety commit of the Rivals era.

Tyler Nubin is the highest-rated Minnesota commit from Illinois in the Rivals era.

Tyler Nubin has more offers than any other Minnesota safety commit in the Rivals era.

Jacob Clark is the highest-rated pro-style QB commit to Minnesota in the Rivals era.

Jacob Clark is tied for the highest-rated Minnesota commit from Texas in the Rivals era.

Keonte Schad is the highest-rated defensive JUCO commit for Minnesota in the Rivals era.

Keonte Schad is the highest-rated commit from Iowa in the Rivals era.

James Gordon has more Power 5 offers than any other inside linebacker commit to Minnesota in the Rivals era.

James Gordon is the highest-rated inside linebacker commit this decade in the Rivals era.

LIVE BLOG

6:03 am: DeAngelo Griffin (Carter) is the first to fax in his National Letter of Intent. Donald Wills, followed by Michael Lantz are the next commits to send in their NLIs.

Carter just had four sacks in the Georgia State Championship over Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and more. Willis is a fast outside linebacker from Ohio, and Lantz is a kicker from Georgia that might enter this fall as the frontrunner to replace Emmit Carpenter.

Here's a look at the graphics Gopher football is tweeting out:

6:22 am: James Gordon, Solomon Brown, and Trey Potts have now all sent in their NLIs as well.

Gordon has more Power 5 offers than any other Minnesota inside linebacker signee in the Power 5 era -- including one from Florida State, who tried to flip him late. Brown held 20 other offers. Potts is as do-it-all back who can make defenders miss.

6:32 am: Rashad Cheney and Jason Williamson have both signed. Cheney is a former Alabama and Georgia commit. He had more Power 5 offers than any other defensive line commit to Minnesota in the Rivals era and is tied with his Keonte Schad and Kristian Williams as the highest-rated Gopher defensive line commit this decade.

Jason Williamson of Owatonna is Minnesota's Mr. Football and the state's leading rusher.

6:37 am: The Gophers receive a commitment from Hutchinson CC cornerback Kelvin Clemmons. The JUCO corner also had offers from Kentucky, Maryland, USF, and more. Michael Brown-Stephens, an Ohio wide receiver who picked Minnesota over Kentucky, has also now signed.

7:04 am: Four-star defensive back Tyler Nubin is the first of the 7:00 am hour signees to sign. He's the highest-rated Minnesota commit from Illinois in the Rivals era and committed to the Gophers back in April over offers from Michigan, Tennessee, and more. He's also the highest-rated Gopher safety commit of the Rivals era, although TGR expect him to start as a corner (although he's also capable of playing safety).

7:17 am: After Nubin, Cole Kramer, MJ Anderson, and Tyler Cooper are next in the boat.

Cole Kramer was Eden Prairie's quarterback the last three seasons and went his high school career without throwing an interception. MJ Anderson received offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, Michigan State, TCU, Arkansas, and more during his recruitment. He committed to Minnesota in August, decommitted in November, and then re-committed in December. Cooper is a "maroonshirt" tackle from Wisconsin who held other FBS offers from Wyoming, Eastern Michigan, and New Mexico.

7:38 am: Brady Weeks, Keonte Schad, Logan Richter, Nnamdi Adim-Madumere, and Peter Udoibok have all signed.

Weeks, from Missouri, is the nation's top long snapper and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game. Keonte Schad is a JUCO defensive tackle from Ellsworth CC and picked Minnesota over "bigger" offers, including a late attempt from Oklahoma. Logan Richter is a defensive tackle from Perham that was originally in the class of 2018 but reclassified. Nnamdi Adim-Madumere is listed at tight end but TGR expects him to start his college career as a receiver. He chose Minnesota over a slew of other Power 5 offers. Peter Udoibok is a "maroonshirt" wide receiver from Cretin-Derham Hall that held offers from Wyoming, Air Force, Rice, NDSU, and SDSU. He was recently named an offensive MVP at the Showcase Game at US Bank Stadium.

7:42 am: Texas quarterback Jacob Clark has signed. Clark chose Minnesota over Cal, Iowa, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, Vanderbilt, and Washington State.

8:06 am: D'Vion Harris is the last member of the Central Time batch to sign. The three-star St. Louis DE committed to Minnesota back in April over offers from Florida, Arizona, Kentucky, Utah, and more.

Minnesota is now just waiting for Nevada athlete Cameron Wiley, who's expected to be a running back, to sign. He'll sign at 9:00 am.

8:16 am: The @GopherFootball Twitter account posted this video of Minnesota's "war room":

9:14 am: Cameron Wiley has signed. Wiley is from Desert Pines High School in Nevada, the same school as Gopher safety Jordan Howden. He was recruited by Minnesota to play running back and also received offers from Oregon, TCU, Utah, and more during his recruitment.

Wiley is the last expected signee of the day.

1:00 pm: PJ Fleck this morning went on Big Ten Network to talk about his 2019 class:

Justin Gaard for Gophersports also interviewed several position coaches:

2:40 pm update: PJ Fleck's postgame press conference has just concluded. TGR has summarized notes on our message board here.

3:55 pm: TGR has posted recaps of position coaches' interviews with Gophersports and PJ Fleck's pre-press conference interview with BTN on our message board.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}