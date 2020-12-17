Signing day tweets/pics
Tweets and pics from Wednesday's action featuring the Minnesota signees.
Although the Sequoit ride isn't over...the Gopher ride is signed and waiting!! pic.twitter.com/yLjoY95s9o— Antioch Sequoit Football (@SequoitFootball) December 16, 2020
I do want to say thank you to University of Minnesota football coaching staff for giving me and Athan a opportunity to play football. I am very excited to be apart of the Gopher football program with my brother! #RTB pic.twitter.com/2N3ooICf55— Dino Kaliakmanis (@TheRocket_18) December 16, 2020
Signing from home this year! It’s OFFICIAL! RTB pic.twitter.com/7T8Xnmq9Sm— Jameson Geers (@jamesongeers_) December 16, 2020
Excited to officially be apart of the Family 🖤〽️ #RTB pic.twitter.com/trhwm7ACIb— Cameron James (@Cameronjames87) December 16, 2020
Officially a gopher!!〽️〽️〽️#skiumah— Logan Purcell (@LoganPurcell5) December 16, 2020
Congratulations to Brady Boyd (Minnesota) and Joe McFadden (UConn) for signing their National letters of intent this morning! #ProtectTheTradition pic.twitter.com/cL71CbOyRI— Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) December 16, 2020
ROW THE BOAT 🖊 pic.twitter.com/8uiEbkWzgv— Steven Ortiz Jr (@1stevenortizjr) December 16, 2020
It’s Official!!〽️ @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/io4vjSoAgq— Meke* ₁ ₇ (@Lemeke2) December 16, 2020
Blessed Man...I’m officially a Gopher!❤️ God, Thank You— Dev (@devv1kkk) December 16, 2020
Newton honors Georgia-bound Nyland Green, Minnesota-bound Darius Green https://t.co/oKUr1tUMth pic.twitter.com/9Y2xlLOOYW— Rockdale/Newton Citizen (@RNC_Sports) December 17, 2020
OFFICIAL: D’Iberville ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Justin “Snoop” Walley is a Minnesota Golden Gopher, and he’s getting the perfect cold weather practice at today’s outdoor signing. Mr. Football for Class 6A led the Warriors to the first perfect regular season (9-0) in Region 4 history. pic.twitter.com/z6Q3TW6eaw— Jeff Haeger (@TheJeffTakeWXXV) December 16, 2020
Congratulations to Jacob Schuster, and to the entire Schuster family on his signing with the University of Minnesota! 🔰🏈 pic.twitter.com/Vh5fGSsbch— Tumwater ‘Winning’ Football (@TBirdFootball) December 17, 2020
Congratulations to 2021 DL @LutherMcCoy5 for signing his National Letter of Intent to @GopherFootball‼️Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication to @Creekside_fb‼️#WorkToWin #RowTheBoat pic.twitter.com/A3GFpfkqAm— Creekside Football Recruiting (@CHSFLRecruiting) December 16, 2020