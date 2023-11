On Wednesday, the Big Ten released its All-Big Ten teams on the offensive side of the ball and the Golden Gophers were represented with six selections.

Leading the selections was a pair of second-team honors for offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery and wide receiver Daniel Jackson.

Ersery was the strongest piece of Minnesota's offensive line this season, allowing just three sacks and 13 pressures this season over 362 passing blocking opportunities per Pro Football Focus. Jackson recorded a career-high 831 yards and eight touchdowns this season for the Gophers across 57 receptions.