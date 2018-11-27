The Big Ten conference announced today that six University of Minnesota football players were named All-Big Ten on defense and special teams. The Big Ten will announce All-Big Ten offensive selections on Wednesday.

Rush end Carter Coughlin was named All-Big Ten Second Team by the coaches and media, while Blake Cashman was named second team by the media and third team by the coaches. Defensive back Jacob Huff was recognized as All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the coaches and media. On special teams, kicker Emmit Carpenter and punter Jacob Herbers were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and returner Demetrius Douglas was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the media.

Cashman was also selected as Minnesota's recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Coughlin tied for the Big Ten lead in sacks with 9.5 this season and tied for the team lead with Cashman for 15.0 tackles for loss. The junior also forced four fumbles this season and made 46 tackles, 32 of which were solo stops. Cashman led Minnesota with 104 tackles, which tied for fifth in the Big Ten. He also broke up five pass and forced one fumble, which he returned 40 yards for a touchdown.

Huff finished second on the team with 85 tackles and he also broke up seven passes, forced two fumbles and made two interceptions.

Carpenter made 15-of-20 field goals and led Minnesota with 84 points (15 FGs, 39 PATs), while Herbers averaged 41.24 yards on 51 punts (Minnesota opponents returned nine punts on the season for 10 yards). Douglas returned seven punts for 113 yards this year to average 16.14 yards. He returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown at Wisconsin and he averaged 24.75 return yards on kickoffs (24 returns for 594 yards).

