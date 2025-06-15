St. Louis TE Gabe Weaver Joins Minnesota's 2026 Recruiting Class

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end is the 20th commitment in Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class and the fourth commitment to commit to the program on Sunday.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added their first tight end commitment to their 2026 recruiting class. On Sunday, after wrapping up an official visit to Minneapolis, the Golden Gophers added Mary Institute Country Day standout Gabe Weaver.

The Golden Gophers were the only program this summer to host Weaver on an official visit. He received over a dozen offers during his recruitment, including those from Kennesaw State, Miami (OH), Navy, Toledo, USF, and Western Michigan.

Minnesota first identified Weaver earlier this winter and hosted the St. Louis, Missouri native on campus in March for an unofficial visit. During that visit, tight ends coach Eric Koehler and the Gophers offered the 6-foot-5 tight end.

Minnesota notably did not sign a tight end in their 2025 recruiting cycle, but did add one to their roster via the transfer portal in Purdue's Drew Biber. Biber, however, will exhaust his eligibility this upcoming season. Frank Bierman and Jameson Geers are also both entering their final year of eligibility with the program.

With the three players currently expected to exhaust their eligibility, Minnesota will have five scholarship tight ends as of now on their 2026 roster in: Jack DiSano, Pierce Walsh, Sam Peters, Jacob Simpson, and Julian Johnson.

The Gophers are not potentially done at the position either, as elite in-state prospect, four-star athlete/tight end Roman Voss, is expected to decide in the near future between Minnesota and Alabama.