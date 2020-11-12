Day: Friday, November 13th Game Time: 6:00 PM CST Location: TCF Bank Stadium Network: FS1 Series Record: Minnesota leads 62-49-2 Last Game: Iowa won 23-19 on Nov. 16, 2019 in Iowa City Betting Line: Iowa -3.5, Over/Under 57.5

Sean Williams - Iowa 45-41: Minnesota's defense made a positive step forward, but it was against a very depleted Illinois offense. The Hawkeyes have a good one, two punch at running back that will be tough to stop. I think this will be a track meet and Iowa's defense will do enough to pull out the win.

Sean's Week 4 Picks, Overall Record: 13-6 Game Penn St. @ Nebraska 24-20 Nebraska Indiana @ Michigan State 35-17 Indiana Illinois @ Rutgers 30-13 Rutgers Northwestern @ Purdue 31-30 Purdue Wisconsin @ Michigan 28-25 Wisconsin

Connor Stevens - Iowa 31, Minnesota 27: This game is going to be determined by whether or not Minnesota can stop Tyler Goodson and the Iowa ground game. I don't think the defense has proven they can do that. If Minnesota continues to take the steps on defense that they did against Illinois, then maybe we start to see them turn the corner because we know the offense can score with anyone.

Connor's Week 4 Picks, Overall Record: 11-8 Game Penn State @ Nebraska Penn State 31, Nebraska 27 Indiana @ Michigan State Indiana 38, Michigan State 14 Illinois @ Rutgers Illinois 21, Rutgers 28 Northwestern @ Purdue Northwestern 24, Purdue 20 Wisconsin @ Michigan Wisconsin 31, Michigan 21

Alex Carlson - Iowa 38, Minnesota 34: Still don't trust the Gophers defense enough here. Iowa wants to run the ball with two running backs averaging 5+ YPC while the Gopher defense gives up 7+ YPC on the season. Minnesota offense does enough to keep them in the game but too many big plays for the Iowa offense gives them the victory.

Alex's Week 4 Picks, Overall Record: 9-10 Game Penn State @ Nebraska Nebraska 31, Penn State 28 Indiana @ Michigan State Indiana 42, Michigan State 17 Illinois @ Rutgers Rutgers 35, Illinois 14 Northwestern @ Purdue Northwestern 42, Purdue 35 Wisconsin @ Michigan Michigan 28, Wisconsin 24

Jared Halus - Minnesota 42, Iowa 38: Hey, somebody has got to do it. The Iowa offense has proven to be dangerous while the Minnesota defense has not been very good, but last week's win provides some much needed confidence and the Gophers are able to pull out a a win.