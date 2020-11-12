 Minnesota Gophers Football - Staff Predictions: Minnesota at Illinois
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 22:12:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: Iowa at Minnesota

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Day: Friday, November 13th

Game Time: 6:00 PM CST

Location: TCF Bank Stadium

Network: FS1

Series Record: Minnesota leads 62-49-2

Last Game: Iowa won 23-19 on Nov. 16, 2019 in Iowa City

Betting Line: Iowa -3.5, Over/Under 57.5

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Sean Williams - Iowa 45-41: Minnesota's defense made a positive step forward, but it was against a very depleted Illinois offense. The Hawkeyes have a good one, two punch at running back that will be tough to stop. I think this will be a track meet and Iowa's defense will do enough to pull out the win.

Sean's Week 4 Picks, Overall Record: 13-6
Game

Penn St. @ Nebraska

24-20 Nebraska

Indiana @ Michigan State

35-17 Indiana

Illinois @ Rutgers

30-13 Rutgers

Northwestern @ Purdue

31-30 Purdue

Wisconsin @ Michigan

28-25 Wisconsin

Connor Stevens - Iowa 31, Minnesota 27: This game is going to be determined by whether or not Minnesota can stop Tyler Goodson and the Iowa ground game. I don't think the defense has proven they can do that. If Minnesota continues to take the steps on defense that they did against Illinois, then maybe we start to see them turn the corner because we know the offense can score with anyone.

Connor's Week 4 Picks, Overall Record: 11-8
Game

Penn State @ Nebraska

Penn State 31, Nebraska 27

Indiana @ Michigan State

Indiana 38, Michigan State 14

Illinois @ Rutgers

Illinois 21, Rutgers 28

Northwestern @ Purdue

Northwestern 24, Purdue 20

Wisconsin @ Michigan

Wisconsin 31, Michigan 21

Alex Carlson - Iowa 38, Minnesota 34: Still don't trust the Gophers defense enough here. Iowa wants to run the ball with two running backs averaging 5+ YPC while the Gopher defense gives up 7+ YPC on the season. Minnesota offense does enough to keep them in the game but too many big plays for the Iowa offense gives them the victory.

Alex's Week 4 Picks, Overall Record: 9-10
Game

Penn State @ Nebraska

Nebraska 31, Penn State 28

Indiana @ Michigan State

Indiana 42, Michigan State 17

Illinois @ Rutgers

Rutgers 35, Illinois 14

Northwestern @ Purdue

Northwestern 42, Purdue 35

Wisconsin @ Michigan

Michigan 28, Wisconsin 24

Jared Halus - Minnesota 42, Iowa 38: Hey, somebody has got to do it. The Iowa offense has proven to be dangerous while the Minnesota defense has not been very good, but last week's win provides some much needed confidence and the Gophers are able to pull out a a win.

Jared's Week 4 Picks, Overall Record: 12-7
Game

Penn State @ Nebraska

Penn State 35, Nebraska 27

Indiana @ Michigan State

Indiana 38, Michigan State 28

Illinois @ Rutgers

Rutgers 34, Illinois 31

Northwestern @ Purdue

Northwestern 31, Purdue 17

Wisconsin @ Michigan

Wisconsin 41, Michigan 31

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}