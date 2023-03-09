GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Stewart Mandel released his list of the top 25 coaches in college football this morning.

From Nick Saban at Alabama, to Kirby Smart at Georgia, to Dabo Swinney at Clemson, to Jonathan Smith at Oregon State, this list featured all of the names that you would expect near the top of the ranks, with some names that are perhaps more controversial towards the late teens and twenties.

After coaching Minnesota to a second straight nine win season, Mandel slotted Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck in at the 21st spot, giving the following reasoning:

"Fleck’s Gophers quietly notched their second consecutive 9-4 campaign and are now 32-14 over the last four seasons. Crazy stat: Minnesota had posted only two nine-win seasons in the previous 110 years. (Though it did win five national titles in the eight-game era.)"

While the Gophers have seen their share of hiccups throughout Fleck's tenure, there is no doubt that he has turned the program into a consistent top 25 team. It will be interesting to see how the team continues to progress as the expectations grow, but the accomplishments and growth to this point are undeniable.

